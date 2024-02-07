Adhesive picture hanging strips

One of the common controversial rules most landlords have is denying tenants from drilling holes in their houses. Because in Uganda, homeowners traditionally rely on hooks and nails to hang our artwork and photos, many tenants find this rule unfair and inconveniencing.

However, with adhesive hanging strips one will be able to hang their artwork and photos without drilling holes or damaging walls. The adhesive allows you to hang pictures securely to walls without leaving behind a sticky residue or pulling paint off the wall.

And the good news is they come in different sizes and can be used on various surfaces.

Because of their versatility, the strips come in handy for renters, who for instance want to create an accent wall in their apartment without drilling holes in the wall.

How they work

Adhesive strip tapes have a stretch-release technology that enables them to hold items securely and be removed without leaving anything behind. They are a perfect alternative to hooks and nails because they are made of durable, non-toxic materials that will not damage your paintings or other art pieces. To remove the frame, all you do is take the bottom corners of the frame and slowly pull it off the wall.

Adhesive strips work on almost all surfaces including painted, stained or varnished wood, glass, tile, painted cinder block, plaster, drywall, metal and painted wallboard. However, they do not work on exposed brick, wallpaper or glass directly exposed to sunlight.

How much weight can they hold?

The type of surface you are attaching the strip to determines how much tape should be used. Rough surfaces such as concrete or brick are more difficult to adhere to than smooth surfaces such as glass or tile. Secondly, the size of the command strip also matters.

Larger strips can hold more weight than smaller strips. Also the number of strips you use also affects how much weight they can hold. Two small strips may not be able to hold as much as one large strip.

Four large strips can hold about seven kilogrammes together, while eight of the same would be able to hold 32 about 14 kilogrammes, as long as they are all dispersed evenly across the surface of what you are hanging.

So, if used in the right way, they will be able to firmly hold your pictures, mirrors and other wall decor. They can also be used to secure shelves, cabinets, or other furniture to walls.

To remove

Lifestyle blog thehomesihavemade.com suggests that to remove the strip, you will first need to separate the two sides of the strip; the side that is stuck to the frame, and the side that is stuck to the wall.

To do this, wiggle the tips of your fingers under the bottom corners of the frame. Then pull the bottom of the frame toward you, up-and-away from the wall. When you first pull, you will likely hear a “snap.”

Do not panic. Keep pulling upward, using the top edge of the frame as a pivot point, until the strips are fully separated and your frame is off the wall.

Pulling the frame off the wall like this ultimately allows the two halves of the strip to separate cleanly, leaving one half on your frame and one half still stuck to the wall. With the frame off the wall, you are halfway there.

But removing the sticky strip(s) still attached to the wall is where most people get into trouble. Instead, grab the loose tab and pull straight down, letting your hand skim down the wall as you pull, if possible.

As long as you keep pulling in a downward motion, the entire strip should come off the wall without peeling paint or damaging dry wall. There will be no slippery residue, no remnants of sticky strip in fact, you should not be able to tell anything was there at all.

Application