Antique décor makes a come back

Homeowners and interior design enthusiasts are shifting from shiny new pieces to embrace timeless antiques. This shift signals the growing appreciation for the cultural, historical and aesthetic value that antique pieces bring to living spaces.

The history-rich antiques, however are attracting wealthier older people, but young interior designers are also catching up. This change in taste is not merely an aesthetic choice but reflects a deeper connection to the rich cultural heritage and history embedded in each antique item.

Antiquaries say they are seeing more consumers buy antiques, especially during the holiday season and for furniture throughout the year. Grace Iragi, 29, the owner of Antique Art has always had an artistic bone in her. She quit her secular music band to set up her antique store. This led her to start her online antique store and she plans to transition to a full-time antique connoisseur. Iragi has witnessed a growing uptake of antiques in home décor and the demographic of buyers is also shifting to the younger generations.

“There has been a rising interest in antiques in home décor, especially now with the increased use of social media, we can reach more people,” says Iragi.

“Most of my clientele is above 27 years old. Anyone below this will probably go for the modern shiny items,” she notes.

Who is buying?

Augustine Mbai, a director and owner of Milele Antiques has also noticed growing demand for antiques in home décor. Curious consumers and seasoned interior designers, he says, are searching for valuable antiques to add to their home collections.

The antique furniture market is already booming with homeowners sifting through catalogues, online auction bids, and even TikTok to get their vintage fix. Antiques offer a sense of style and are used to make a statement of class and mystery, but also to evoke nostalgia and surprise, often conjuring up memories with people from a different time. The resurgence of vintage home décor pieces is also in part driven by the desire to promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices such as reuse and restoration instead of manufacturing using new resources.

Interior designers, decorators, architects, and realtors have long been inspired by and obsessed with the old, the historical, and the artisan when it comes to creating interiors, designing buildings, finding the perfect space and filling homes with beautiful things.

Sourcing antiques

“Our clientele includes people looking for quality unique pieces, those who want to create a nice ambience, collectors and those that evoke memories, interior designers who are tasked to curate spaces,” says Mbai.

“People want unique items, they want to make a statement, hence the surge even among the young who are fed up with the typical similar fashion items,” he says.

What is antique?

By definition, an antique is an item that is 100 years old or older. This does not matter whether it is a book, a vase, some glassware, or even a piece of furniture; the rule of thumb remains the same. Given that the whole appeal of antiques is, in fact, their age, you might be thinking that the older an antique is, the better.

Most in-demand items