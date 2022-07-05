Are air fryers worth the hype?

Air fryers have gained popularity for producing crispy evenly brown fried food without the use of an actual deep fryer. For those who love fried food but at the same time worry about extra calories, air fryers are your best option. An air fryer gives you the same results as deep frying without submerging your food in hot oil. You just need to use a few sprays of cooking oil, less than a tablespoon of oil to fry.

What is an air fryer?

An air fryer is a small counter top convection oven designed to stimulate deep frying without dipping food into oil. In air frying, an inbuilt fan circulates hot air at a high speed around the food glazed with little oil, producing a crispy brown layer when the food is ready. This is in contrast with dip frying where food is dipped in hot oil, which is why it is a great substitute for deep fried food.

There is also similarity between air frying and baking, as they both use hot air to cook however, the difference is in the rate and amount of hot air circulated.

Air fryers circulate higher amounts of hot air at a high speed, around the food which gives food that fried, crispy effect. Ovens on the other hand do not circulate as much heat to bake.

There are a number of recipes you can try out with this device. All the dishes that you can prepare in an oven or a deep fryer can be cooked with an air fryer. The new models of air fryers on the market today can be set for other cooking methods such as baking, grilling, and roasting.

Air fryers can be used to prepare crunchy chicken, bacon, potato chips and wedges, beef, fish, vegetables, mandazi, cassava and plantain. It is also used to cook pizza, cookies, and cupcakes.

Benefits

It is a healthier option. An air fryer was created with the sole purpose of creating a healthier alternative to deep-fried foods. Deep-fried food contains a lot of fats which are unhealthy for human consumption.

Air fryers are cost friendly, in terms of electricity and cooking oil consumption.

In comparison to ovens, air fryers, cook food faster, as they take way less time to heat up.

An air fryer is a multifunctional kitchen gadget you can fry, grill, roast and bake with.

Another plus is that it is a children-friendly kitchen device. If your child is interested in cooking, you can let them use an air fryer because it is extremely easy and safe to use as there is no direct heat involved when cooking.

We have all experienced the inconvenience of food getting burnt because we got caught up with something else during the process. But with an air fryer, you will not have to worry about your food even when you are away. You simply set the temperature and time and do other things in the meantime. They also have extra features such as the pause button, which enables you control what you are cooking.

Due to its compact size, it takes up very little space in your kitchen. Most air fryers are designed for homes so they are not very big.

How to use it

Before you use your new air fryer, wash the basket with warm soapy water. Then give it a test run by turning it on for about five minutes, to burn off that new appliance smell. Caution: Always place your air fryer at least five inches from the wall since it produces hot air from the back which can damage the wall.

There is a general misconception that you do not need any oil at all when using an air fryer, which is not true. However, when you are cooking fatty foods such as chicken, you may not need any additional oil.

To make French fries with an air fryer for example, glaze the air fryer basket with a little oil to prevent sticking, pre heat your air fryer, for about 10 minutes. Put the fries, glazed with some cooking oil into the basket, set your desired cooking temperature and time and fry.

If you intend to air-fry for about 20 minutes, you can set it for 10 minutes first, then check on your food, if you do not want it too crunchy and you feel they are ready, take it out, but if it is not yet as crunchy as you prefer, spray a little more oil and cook further.

Note: If you want to prepare moist food such as fresh fish, make sure you pat it dry or else the air fryer will steam it instead of frying.

Where can I buy one?