Are you ready for virtual real estate investment?

Similar to the physical world where you can sell, buy or develop real estate, virtual real estate is a unique land in a digital world, often called the metaverse, a collection of online worlds.

Julius Czar, a property consultant and chief technology officer at Zillion Technologies Limited, says land in the metaverse can be just as valuable as land in the real world. In fact, similar to investing in the physical real estate, the supply of virtual real estate is limited and unique.

Instead of a tittle deed, property ownership in the virtual world is proved by possession of a non-fungible token (NFT).

The NFT makes it possible to sell the property to another investor, it automatically and instantly records transactions, and eliminating the time you normally have to wait to close on a physical property.

Czar says, “As technology continues to advance, virtual real estate becomes an evolving and dynamic aspect of the digital landscape, offering opportunities for training, creativity, business and social interaction among developers and other participants.”

Czar says, “This trend of virtual real estate is being driven by a growing demand for efficiency, transparency, and convenience in real estate.

Where are the opportunities?

Buying and selling virtual real estate in the metaverse is the easiest way investors can diversify their portfolios.

“Virtual real estate offers several benefits that transform the way properties are marketed, explored and experienced,” he remarks.

Offers global opportunities

Czar urges investors to interest themselves in this new form of property ownership because it is a trend that is bound to become lucrative in the near future.

“For instance, being involved early in the development of this digital landscape could position you for opportunities as the concept evolves. Virtual real estate brings together a global community and participating in this space allows one to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, which fosters global interactions, collaborations, and social experiences,” he says.

Investment opportunities

Virtual real estate provides a new avenue for investment, allowing individuals to buy, sell, and trade digital assets within virtual environments. If the value of virtual properties appreciates over time, there is a chance for financial gains. Virtual reality in real estate allows agents to sell and market properties anywhere in the world.

It is extremely accessible and anyone can invest, all you need is your smartphone, laptop or computer and of course your digital currency. Additionally, it is easy to buy and sell properties from the comfort of your home.

In virtual real estate, there are several other business opportunities such as virtual tours. Virtual tours are a new technology that people are embracing and it involves the use, VR headsets, AR glasses, or other devices that provide immersive and interactive experiences that allow users to explore digital replicas of real-world spaces or entirely virtual environments. Virtual tours are commonly used in property showcasing, development previews, virtual open houses and in event spaces.

Czar notes that while the technology is mainly used by developers and large scale landlords, it will become cheaper in the future to allow others to create virtual tours for their properties.

The value of virtual properties can be influenced by factors such as location, size, development potential, and the overall popularity of the virtual environment. This means that as more people take interest in virtual land, meaning current investors can sell their properties at higher prices.

Technology exploration

Engaging with virtual real estate allows you to explore and experience cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other tools. For instance users interested in staying at the forefront of technological advancements, these technologies can enable you can design and build unique virtual structures, landscapes, and environments that are appealing which creates a lucrative market for your properties.

Additionally, as a client, using technology for virtual tours increases efficiency. This is because it is a fast process as it makes the property viewing process easier because the implementation of VR technology, 3D architectural visualisation has become known.

If you are going to take a tour of an office block with over twenty levels, you may not have to go all the twenty to choose the level or amenities on the level you want. You can do a virtual tour of the different levels, choose two levels and go on site to visit those.

Using virtual tours as a form of technology helps save time and makes decision making easier for a client by using guided tours or interactive visits.

Enhanced engineering projects

Before modern technology, it was difficult to know how a property would look like before being built. However, with virtual real estate, interested home buyers are able to explore and visualise construction projects in a virtual environment before they are built.

Edrine Jjuuko an engineer says; “Virtual reality enables viewers to see 3D models that provide an immersive experience by virtually walking through the proposed engineering projects which gains for them a better understanding of the design, functionality and overall impact. These models thus aid in reviews and decision making processes.”

Cost

Just as in physical real estate, cost of land in the metaverse is determined by where you purchase your digital land. Additionally, prices can change very quickly with virtual real estate compared to prices in the real world. After all, it can take months for real estate prices to decrease or rise. Each digital world or metaverse uses a different type of currency, making it difficult to determine prices for each piece of virtual land. For instance, you can purchase properties for as little as Shs3.5m or you could be spending Shs70m on one piece of virtual real estate.