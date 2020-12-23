Away from the traditional festive decor

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

It is the festive season again and we desire our homes to speak ‘festival’ in the best way possible. However, that does not mean that we stick with the decor statement that has been here for ages. Here is to changing the norm and doing things differently or adding flair to how our homes will turn out.

Create magic with black

We understand that most associate Christmas with snow hence white decor. However, Irene Mirembe, an interior designer, shares that black can be a colour worth trying. “Celebrate the season in black, with matte black gift wrappers which will give you a striking appeal.” While they may be rare, Mirembe suggests that you also get yourself a black Christmas tree.

“If you cannot find one, spray that green artificial tree with black paint. This will lend your home a unique and unconventional look. More to that, swap the traditional green and red decor with black accents to inspire a magical feast.”

Dazzle the day

Are you the kind that likes all things sparkly but wondered how to do it during this festive season? Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept MacFaj, says this is the perfect time to add a little spark to your space.

“You could have gold, silver or combine them to get shimmery ornaments. You could also take this to your tableware where the plates could have a hint of silver or gold to add that glamorous detail to the table.”

While you may adorn your Christmas tree with ornaments of the two colours for a fancy look, he says you could get alternatives for your tree. “In place of the tree, make large cones and after smearing them with a little glue all around, sprinkle them with gold or silver glitter.

You need to ensure that the glitter totally covers the cone for a magical look. You may also dress the cones with a white cloth covered in silver or golden buttons. Whatever option you go for, these will work well as Christmas trees, adding spark to the space,” says Obonyo.

Have earthy colours

Decorating for Christmas and the subsequent days usually causes a total change in the general outlook of the home. However, Mirembe says we can use items in colours that mirror the decor within the space.

“In the case of having natural materials in the home, rather than replace it all with green, white and red, get decor to match the existing colours. For example, a caramel pair of socks will work best in such a home rather than a red pair of socks.”

Green Christmas

Lately, greenery is becoming part and parcel of our interior and Obonyo says that if your interior is green, rather than change the set up totally, just add a few things to speak ‘holiday is here’.

“Add a few more greenery, more so the delicate kind such as ferns coupled with a few ornaments and pine needles, if you can find them, sprinkled all around in a subtle manner.” Obonyo adds that decorating for the holidays can be done in various shapes and colours but keeping it in line with the home decor palette makes it real and interesting.

A white Christmas

Yes, most festive decorations are white coupled with other colours. However, Obonyo says we can put a twist to our decor by making it practical.

“Adorn your chairs with throw-on pillows in purely white cushion covers, and a furry throwon that could possibly be used at any time of the year.

Couple them with a few green creepers at the windows to bring life to the room.” However, he cautions, that this decor can only work in a home where there are no toddlers lest the throw-on and cushion covers get soiled even before the end of the day.

Fine little details

A few ornamentals that depict the day can be used to show the different aspects of the festive season. “Rather than buy a Christmas tree, get very tiny Christmas trees, a small sleigh and a miniature reindeer to remind the children that Santa is coming, as well as a few candle stands.

Place all these on a set of hanging shelves in one corner as a representation of the festive season,” Mirembe shares.

Paper ornaments

The children are home and now is the ideal moment to make use of their artistic prowess in all its variations. “Ask them to draw various similar shapes, say circles depending on your liking and glue them together to create solid ornaments.

These can be hung around the house or you could get some bare branches and with thread hung these ornaments on them,” Obonyo shares.

He adds that this will warm the children’s hearts, knowing that they were part of the process which will make the festive season even more interesting.

Log inspired tree

We understand that you have no desire to buy a Christmas tree this year because you are bored of having the same look every year. Felix Manzi, a crafts lover, says you can get several small logs and cut them in decreasing lengths.

Then using small wires, hold each on top of the other before nailing the smallest one onto the wall.

You can also hook it using a wire to an existing hook. Thereafter, add lights and other decor items to it.” He adds that this can also work well for those with space issues as the tree does not need a corner to sit in.

