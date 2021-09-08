Bamboo applications to try out

As Chris Musiime, an architect, shares, bamboo is a construction material with good potential for both decorative and structural use in building

Bamboo is a beautiful evergreen that flourishes not only while growing but even in its seemingly endless uses. The tree-like grass plant grows to have round stems that are naturally decorated with sugarcane-like segments. With its wide range of varieties, bamboo grows in different sizes, lengths and colours.

It also has been credited for its eco friendliness since bamboo plants need no fertilisers or pesticides while growing.

Its woody stem can be put to a list of uses in construction, and other aesthetic functions due to its compatibility with other decors, its timelessness and versatility, not to mention its stylish touch that is able to create both modern and traditional touches.

Construction

As Chris Musiime, an architect, shares, bamboo is a construction material with good potential for both decorative and structural use in building. He notes that bamboo can be used for roofing, walls and as a flooring option among other uses.

“I would greatly recommend it to someone who is looking for a traditional cottage touch, because bamboo pulls off that traditional, domestic, yet unique touch. Although not very common in Uganda, bamboo is also a good flooring option that can be used instead of hardwood floor,” Musiime says adding that it not only looks good to the eye but its versatility also gives it an added advantage since it does not contract or expand due to changes in weather conditions that normally affect wood floors.

“I would also recommend bamboo to anyone who is passionate about green building materials. Gradually, people are becoming aware of environmental changes and the impact of deforestation. I find that bamboo is a perfect substitute for wood and there are various uses it can be put to,” says Musiime adding that bamboo can be used from foundation to finishing in construction.

Alternatively, bamboo has been used and can be used for ceiling finishes. “Whether being used partially as part of the main ceiling design or going all out to have the entire ceiling completely made out of bamboo, it will stand out,” Sharon Chemutai, an interior designer confidently says. She also credits it for its natural touch that breathes a freshness into any space.

“Some countries have taken it a notch higher to show what bamboo can really do, by using it in public places such as airports. For example, the Madrid-Barajas International Airport that has a beautiful outstanding bamboo ceiling that screams both nature and class,” she says.

She also says that bamboo poles can alternatively be used in an open space setting. “Adding African inspired art to this will totally bring the African spirit home,” Chemutai adds.

Furthermore, Chemutai notes that bamboo is another material that can be used to make exquisite African inspired wall finishes for both indoor and outdoor walls. The quickest example she sights is the wall finish of the perimeter wall at Kasubi tombs. “I am not certain whether they used reeds or bamboo, but the concept is the same,” she notes.

Aesthetic functions

On top of all the construction functions that bamboo can be put to, it also can be used in aesthetics.

“It can’t be denied that bamboo is a great decorative material and it is long lasting. It can be used to make wall inserts in any room, it can be used to accent a portion of the wall, can be used to create natural blinds and is used in making decorative things such as lamp holders, wall/photo frames, decorative baskets, mats and other crafts. The list is endless,” Rona Nakaweesi, an interior designer shares.

Others

Nakaweesi also adds that bamboo is used in making a variety of kitchenware and utensils such as plates and dishes, cups, trays, chopping boards, cutlery, storage containers, kitchen organisers, and table mats among other kitchen tools.

Outdoor, bamboo makes for beautiful planters and is used for natural evergreen hedges, but can also be planted decoratively in the compound. Bamboo is a beautiful indoor plant too.

Why bamboo

Bamboo has been credited for being versatile/flexible, yet very strong especially in construction. It also has a long life span, making bamboo products durable. Whether growing or not, bamboo has an anti-bacterial component, making it great in fighting bacterial growth.

Bamboo has so far been highlighted as the fastest growing plant on the planet, making its supply sustainable but also ideal when in need of fast growing tree-like plants.

It also absorbs carbondioxide, giving off a lot more oxygen than the normal plant – making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. It also requires little maintenance since it needs no fertilisers or pesticides and can thrive in a wide range of weather conditions.

Therefore, whatever your needs might be, bamboo looks like something we all need.