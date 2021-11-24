Before you sell off your home

Calculate the value of your house before you sell. PHOTO/Ismail Kezaala

By  Phionah Nassanga

What you need to know:

Your reason for moving out of a particular neighbourhood and the value of your property are some of the factors to consider when setting the terms and conditions of the sale.

New developments come with new changes and some of these developments are bound to affect the real estate business. Because of developments such as road construction, many homeowners, especially those that reside just by the roadside are in one way or other tempted to sell off their homes due to a number of factors; often not to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), but to those that might have interest in the space due to commercial growth. However, here are some of the things you may want to consider before your buyer deposits that money on your account.

