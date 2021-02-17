Being present taught Kimera lessons on building 

Allan Kimera had a budget of Shs100m to build a home for his family. Along the way, he learned tricks that would help him make this happen.

By Edgar R. Batte More by this Author

Allan Kimera, an electrical engineer, had a plan when he set out to build his first house. He bought land from Ebenezer Estates in Seeta-Namilyango, off the Jinja Highway.

He bought a 50X100 feet land at Shs18m. He wanted to put up a three-bedroomed house. His core motivation for building the house was to settle his family.

At the time, in 2017, he had one child with his wife. “I needed to get a home for my family before I could enter into other investments. By that time, I was working mostly out of Kampala, so it was important for me to settle my family,” he explains.

He had embarked on a project and his target was that by the time he finished the project, he would have finished the house as well. He calculated how much he was expecting from that job and made a target to put up a house.

“I figured out that by the end of the two years of the project, I would have made about Shs100m so I contacted my architect and I told him exactly what I wanted. I wanted to build a simple house that would cost about Shs100m when fully complete. My architect, Jerome Kayanja, a colleague I studied with, did that. He gave me a simple but nice design that would fit exactly in that amount,” Kimera recollects.

The artistic impression of Allan Kimera’s house. PHOTO/courtesy.

Planning

The plan was made. The average plan in 2016 cost Shs500, 000. With the approval from the Kiira District Council, the cost went up to Shs1m. He sought the services of civil engineers because he respected the fact that mistakes made during construction are hard and expensive to undo.

He phased the construction. He started with the foundation which cost Shs5m. He then built the walls which cost Shs7m, the ring beam Shs2.5m. He built a unique roof which he combined with the ceiling.

It cost about Shs10m. That was the first phase of construction. It was done within six months. After that, he let go of the engineer, John Mugabi, and decided to engage the services of a mason, Paul Kasoto, who was more affordable, yet very experienced.

He was trying to construct in the most minimum way possible. He was able to engage the mason untill he completed the construction journey. After roofing, he put up a tank stand and then a septic tank.

“I had made an order for shutters, windows, doors, basically steel. That cost me about Shs5m. We then embarked on the door frames which cost about Shs1.5m. This was the time we did the initial plumbing of laying,” Kimera says.

The piping material set him back by about Shs1.5m. The next step was to fix electrical conduits which cost about Shs1m. Fixing the preliminary conduits took a period of three months.

Checking on the team

After that, he started plastering the house, both within and outside. He spent Shs7m. His mason was assisted by a team of four porters. Kimera left him to work at his pace.

He occasionally checked on him during weekends. That is when he would make some payments for the work done during the week. By the end of 2016, he had made some visible progress on the building journey.

He had also worked on two sides of the fence. His neighbours had started construction of their fence too. He also embarked on planning, levelling and planting and trees therein.

At that stage, he engaged someone to do the stonework. In April 2017, his plans were coming to life so he planted grass too. It cost him Shs1.2m. At the same time, the construction for the gate was made as well as a pit latrine and exterior bathroom that would be used by the maid and the askari.

By June, he engaged someone to do the wiring of the house, a process that cost him about Shs2m. In August that year, he started tiling the house at a cost of Shs7m. He acquired the gate at Shs2.5m.

“My wife and I both wanted a wooden gate. For every construction phase, we shared ideas as a couple. We checked out different designs of gates online. The prices were high so we decided to acquire a normal sliding gate and painted it in wooden colours,” he recounts.

This is Kimera’s complete house at the moment . PHOTOs/Edgar .R. Batte.

Final phase

At the beginning of 2018, Kimera was determined to start the final phase. He ordered wood work for the kitchen, wardrobes and doors. He got so many quotations from reputable companies but decided to also get a quotation from a local carpenter who did a good job but advises whoever chooses to use services of a local carpenter to be ready to practice patience. He got his furniture from the carpenter after six months although they had agreed earlier than that. He paid Shs10m for the work done.

He also did curtain rolls, applied for water connection on the national grid and also put laser wire onto the concrete fence. In June of 2018, he hired a company to paint at a lumpsum amount of Shs5m. He did pavers on site at a cost of about Shs5m.

“Making finishes on a house is a continuous process. All the while, we were still doing plumbing and electricals. We did the remaining finishing on the maid and guards house, the toilets and on our main house and by December, we had completed the house. We actually completed the house in exactly three years. We started in January 2016 and we finished in December 2018,” Kimera narrates.

Interior design

To inform their interior design ideas, they utilise Online searches. ”There are a lot of design pages and it is mostly your finances that will limit you, so many ideas came into our mind but finally we had to go with what we could afford,” he adds.

He says construction is a learning process. “First of all go phase by phase, cost the phase, make sure that money is available. Whatever you start doing, make sure you finish it. The more you delay work, the more you spend. If you are to construct a fence, it is better to wait and get all the money at once, that is how you can avoid much costs,” he advises.

Even if your earning is meagre you can adequately plan. “Another lesson is asking the experts. Even if you are not going to use the services of an engineer, try and engage them in conversation before you start, then explain it to your mason and he can advise if they can do something or not,” he advises.

He adds that when you set out to build, you need to find workers you are comfortable with. He adds, “Usually you will know someone’s ways when you start working with them. You will know whether you are dealing with the right person or not. Do some surprise visits, you will know whether someone is stealing your cement or not. Almost everyone will cheat you but there is a level which is acceptable.”

His other tip is to consult others; if someone asks for nails, be active, ask another engineer, ask the hardware people. You will get a lot of information. Do your research before each phase begins, and do it early not at the last minute. For example, if you want to get curtains, visit different shops in Kiyembe and you will not be disappointed.

He was vigilant. “Being my first house, I can confidently say I was satisfied. I used to write down almost everything. In the end, I spent Shs110m,” he discloses.