Benefits of a concrete foundation 

A property’s foundation supports its structure and provides a defensive barrier. Many contractors choose concrete foundations, because they offer a variety of functional benefits to the structure and the home owner.

Made from cement mixed with sand and gravel (aggregates) and water, concrete is a hard, dense material. The ratio of each ingredient is carefully measured to maximise the strength and durability of the final product.Nasser Sserunjogi, a civil engineer, says concrete foundations require no maintenance, are flexible, strong and damage-resistant.

“Concrete offers one of the strongest and most stable bases for any construction, it will provide firmness and strength throughout your home. Additionally, concrete foundations are resistant to shifting based on the movement of the soil beneath your home,” he says.

Concrete is also economical and yet gives a luxurious finish because of its variances in tone, aggregates and small cracks. Concrete is sustainable and has the least effect on the environment.

Saves energy

Concrete buildings can provide substantial energy savings during their lifetime. The high level of thermal mass in concrete constructions means that it reduces the need for extra heating or cooling.

Concrete is good at absorbing and retaining heat during the day and radiating it out at night when temperatures fall. During hot days, it can absorb heat from the surrounding air and keeps your home cooler.

However, concrete is not a good insulator and might require insulation to keep stored heat from escaping into the colder surrounding ground.

Safety

Concrete does not require special coatings or sealers and has unsurpassed fire resistance properties. It does not burn or melt and retains its structural stability at high temperatures. This, combined with its affordability, acoustic performance and healthier indoor air quality is why concrete is ideal for building hospitals, schools and other public buildings.

“Since it is concrete it is resistant to flames and heat and will keep the property safe from excessive damage and potential explosions. With blocks foundation water can access so easily which is dangerous to the structure,” he says.

Another great benefit of concrete foundations is their flexibility while undergoing repair. Foundation repair is one of the labour intensive and costly projects but concrete foundations can be repaired without replacing the entire structure.