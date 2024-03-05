The best commuter towns in Kampala

Commuter towns, often referred to as “bedroom communities” or “dormitory suburbs”, are predominantly residential areas around major cities such as Kampala from which a significant portion of residents regularly travel to work in the city.

These towns offer cheaper alternatives for urban dwellers seeking more affordable housing options, with the majority living in single-family homes or apartment complexes.

A comprehensive property report by premier property company, Knight Frank has revealed that investment opportunities in towns within the 20-30km radius from Kampala (commuter tows) is driven by an influx of people seeking more affordable housing in an industry experiencing an acute shortage of residential space.

By 2030, more than 63,800 units will be required annually to satisfy the demand for residential units within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (KPMG). The future in real estate investment is bright.

Most of the commuter towns that feed Kampala City with the required workforce are to be found in the districts of Mukono, Mpigi and Wakiso. Key among them include; Gayaza, Bulenga, Seeta, Magigye, Nabbingo, Nabweru, Matugga and Buwambo among others.

According to the Knight Frank report, commuter towns around Kampala City are gaining traction because more people are opting for quieter, calmer and more suburban living.

Other than the need for quiet, people are lured to these towns by more affordable land, the potential for capital appreciation, improved access to amenities and services, newly constructed roads, etc.

Residents are willing to endure longer commute times to their places of work in and around the CBD.

Commuter towns have evolved into the go-to destination for the development of owner-occupied homes, especially for those seeking affordable and sizable land parcels with potential for creative development. Those situated along major transportation arteries, such as Gayaza Road and Jinja Road, have witnessed a surge in demand due to their connectivity to public transport networks and other supportive amenities.

Distance from the city

Commuter towns surrounding Kampala are typically situated within a 20-30 kilometre radius of the city centre, enabling daily commutes for residents employed in the city centre. Unfortunately, because so many people have moved to these towns, traffic congestion during peak hours can be a major pain point, with travel times often extending to two hours or more.

To counteract peak hour congestion, residents strategically adjust their routines by either working late, starting early, or using less congested but longer alternative routes. This requires planning, adaptation, and acceptance of the opportunity cost, but ultimately balances the convenience of a lower cost of living and improved quality of life with the challenges of commuting

Congested Routes Vs Alternative Routes

The Knight Frank report suggests alternative routes to the known congested routes.

Gayaza Road

The congested route is the Kalerwe-Mpelerewe- Kasangati Up to Gayaza. The alternative routes include Kyebando-komamboga-kumbuzi, Kira – Kansangati, Kira – Bulindo -Nakwero, Kira- Bulindo -Kitukutwe- Kiryabijjo depending on where you connecting from.

Masaka Road

The route that is perennially congested is the Kyengera-Buddo-Nabbingo route and the alternative is Kitemu-Nsangi, Bulenga-Buloba-Nsangi. Entebbe road – Seguku – Buddo depending on where you are connecting from.

Jinja Road

The route that is taken by most people and hence always congested is the Bweyogere– Namanve route and the alternative is the Naalya – Kalyaliwajjala- Namungongo -Sonde – Seeta and the Bweyogere -Namanve Industrial Area- Seeta.

Bombo Road

The congested route is the Bwaise-Kawempe and the alternative is the Mperewe -Kiti-Matugga route.

Hoima Road

The congested route is the Namungoona-Nansana-Wakiso, with barely any viable alternative.

Mityana Road

The congested route is the Busega-Bulenga-Buloba route with barely any viable alternative.

Average bungalow prices

Gayaza Shs200m - Shs270 for a two-bedroom, Shs280m -Shs350 for a three-bedroom

Seeta Shs130m- Shs170m for a two-bedroom, Shs180m - Shs220m for a three-bedroom

Mukono Shs120m -Shs150m for a two-bedroom, Shs160m -Shs200m for a three-bedroom

Kiwenda Shs120m- Shs150m for a two-bedroom, Shs160m-Shs200m for a three-bedroom

Nabbingo Shs150m-Shs220m for a two-bedroom Shs200m-Shs288m for a three-bedroom

Matugga Shs75m-Shs100m for a two-bedroom Shs100m-Shs130m for a three-bedroom

Buwambo Shs60m - Shs80m for a two-bedroom, Shs80m-Shs100m for a three-bedroom

Nakwero Shs240m – Shs260m for a two-bedroom, Shs320m – Shs340m for a three-bedroom

Mbalwa Shs240m-Shs280m for a two-bedroom, Shs300m-Shs380m for a three-bedroom

Bulenga Shs150m –Shs180m for a two-bedroom, Shs200m – Shs240m for a three-bedroom

These houses are often seated on 50 X 100 feet plots. The figures are indicative of the market sale prices but do not represent actual house sale prices which may vary based on other factors such as location, plot size, house size and quality of finishes among others.

Because most of the developments in these commuter towns are mostly owner occupied, houses for sale and rent are always limited according to the report.

The vast majority of people selling any property are usually selling land which is more often than not, bought by land traders who demarcate it and offer plots for sale.

Transport fares

The presence of well-developed transport infrastructure, such as the Entebbe Expressway, Northern Bypass, Kayunga Road, railway lines, and public transport systems, has significantly influenced the growth of commuter towns.

Travel from the towns to the city centre is either by public means or private means depending on individual preferences and financial standing. On average, a one-way taxi fare from a commuter town to the city centre ranges between Shs2,000 and Shs5,000.

Private vehicle commuters typically incur expenses between Shs20,000 and Shs100,000 daily depending on the travel distance and their vehicle’s fuel consumption.

Opportunities

The report indicates that Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) is projected to experience a population surge, reaching approximately 8.5 million by 2030.

This growth will necessitate an estimated 63,800 new housing units annually, based on 2014 Census data and population projections by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

However, given the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area’s projected annual population growth of 4.24 property and its youthful demographic, with approximately 75 property of the population under 30, housing demand could surpass projections.

Despite significant tracts of residential land still available, especially in the commuter towns within the 20-30 km radius, such as Maya, Katende, Bujuko, Sentema, Bukalango, Kakiri, Matugga, Kiti, Gayaza, Kiwenda, and Nakwero among others, prices are rapidly appreciating due to high demand.

Affordable condominiums

The report advises investors to consider developing or purchasing residential properties in commuter towns. These include single-family homes, townhouses, and apartment units targeting the growing population.

Development of affordable housing units for sale targeting the Middle-Income Population (Condominium Units & Bungalow Houses). The report indicates that demand for housing units on sale has emerged within the commuter towns in the range of Shs100m and Shs350m.

Residential rental properties

There is a demand for rental properties in commuter towns due to the influx of people seeking affordable housing options as students, business people or employees. Investing in small apartments or rental houses can yield the investor a steady income.

Commercial properties

The commuter towns have a growing business sector, providing opportunities for commercial property development. This includes office space, neighbourhood retail stores, or mixed-use buildings that cater to the needs of the local population. Neighbourhood malls are being established in commuter towns such as Gayaza, Matugga, Kitukutwe, Sonde, Kasangati and Matugga among others.

Gated communities

Developing gated communities with security features and shared amenities can be attractive not only to potential homebuyers looking for a safe and well-maintained residential community, but also for assisted living accommodation, and retirement homes.

Education and health

Establishing schools and health care facilities to provide essential services to the resident population in the commuter towns. Demographic composition of commuter towns include young marrieds, full nesters and professionals with school going children thus requiring these amenities.

Although schools and health facilities have been set up within the commuter towns, but our research indicates that demand continues to outstrip supply.

Student hostel facilities are required in areas around these institutions to provide accommodation for students. Several universities have been set up within those towns which include YMCA in Buwambo near Matugga, Nkumba University - Entebbe, Uganda Christian University -Mukono, Bugema University –Bugema and Africa Renewal University -Buloba among others.

Land banking

Land prices in commuter towns are generally relatively more affordable compared to major cities. Therefore, purchasing land for future development or resale can be a viable investment strategy. Areas especially within 25 km to 35 km radius from the city centre still have vast tracts of affordable vacant land which can be acquired and held for future use. Areas such as Kiwenda, Vumba, Buwambo, Matugga, and Mpigi among others are viable locations for land banking.

The population within GKMA is projected to reach 8.5 million by 2030, thus providing the necessary demand for land within serviced and planned land estates.

CONS OF COMMUTER TOWNS

Commuters meet high transport costs in terms of fares and fuel expenses due to longer travel distances (20km -35km), as well as increased vehicle maintenance costs. Payment of road tolls on roads such as the Kampala Entebbe Express way and the Future Kampala Jinja and Busega-Mpigi Express ways. High traffic congestion resulting in extended travel times by 20 to 60 minutes.

Limited access to healthcare facilities in some of the commuter towns thus requiring residents to travel to the CBD for medical attention. Limitted access to suburbuban shopping malls such as Arena, Acacia and Village among others