Beware that beautiful plant could be poisonous

Not all beautiful plants are safe to touch or bring home. Find out the name and characteristics of a plant before you grow it.

Plants and flowers are wonders of nature that add beauty to your home. Besides, they can filter and clean the air in your home, and maintain a good atmosphere in the house. But if not carefully selected, they can be bad for your health and that of your loved ones.

In 2004, congress weed was identified in then Mbarara town. The beauty of this weed attracted the attention of many who started using it for decorations at parties and funerals. The weed whose botanical name is parthenium hysterophorus, is also known as Santa Maria, whitetop weed, carrot grass or famine weed.

Despite its beauty and scent, the congress weed remains among the most dangerous weeds in the world. The plant is a common invasive species which infests pastures and farmland, suppressing the growth of crops and pasture. Contact with it can cause severe pollen allergies, skin rash, bronchitis and asthma. The plant contains the chemical parthenin, which is dangerously toxic with potential to cause cancer and alter DNA of organisms.

Ms Hilda Mbabazi, a florist in Mbarara city says that the beauty of plants and flowers can be deceiving as many of them are poisonous and harmful. She notes that the mushrooming nursery beds that are run without expert advice of foresters pose a big challenge in exporting poisonous plants and flowers to homes.

“Nursery beds have become a competitive business and there are countless vendors along main roads at the entrance and exit of towns so an operator visits a forest or bush sees a beautiful plant and brings it to his bed and in the same vein, customers admire and buy this plant, which may be poisonous,” explains Mbabazi.

She says, like other enterprises, these nurseries should operate under the guidance of agricultural experts.

She advises anyone intending to start a flower garden in his or her home to endeavour to know the plants they are introducing in their homes.

Ms Angella Atukwasa, a medical worker at Family Clinic Mbarara but also a flower enthusiast, says while flowers are lovely and wonderful in improving the appearance of your home, careful selection of these plants and flowers is important.

“Don’t get attracted by the beauty of a flower or plant; it might be deadly to you and your loved ones. It is advisable that you research about them, especially those new ones or those that are not familiar before bringing them to your home, “advises Atukwasa.

Advice

Mbabazi urges the authorities to ensure that mushrooming nursery beds are operated with expert assistance to avoid introducing toxic plants and flowers because of their attractive appearance. She adds that experts can help nursery bed operators to label pots with names of these flowers and plants.

“It will be easy to research or inquire about a certain plant or flower when its named but most of these are just placed in pots even those that sell them don’t know their names,” she explains.

She also advises that in situations where you already have plants in your home and you do not know if they are toxic, always use gloves to clean and attend to these flowers and plants, sanitise or clean the tools you use to trim them, and maintain these plants and flowers regularly in good shape.

She explains that poisoning from plants and flowers can occur in many ways including; eating or touching leaves, ingesting berries, flowers or roots, through skin contact and getting in contact with soil where it is planted.