Boiling water taps can be a great addition to a home if you often find yourself needing hot water quickly for tea, cooking or even cleaning.

They save time and can reduce the need for a kettle on the stovetop. If you enjoy convenience and frequently use hot water, it might be worth considering.

Boiling water taps deliver instant hot water, meaning you will never have to boil water in a kettle again.

Hot water taps should not be confused with boiling water taps. Temperature is the most significant distinction.

Hot water taps typically provide water heated to a range suitable for washing or cooking, usually around 60–80°C (140–176°F). In contrast, boiling water taps deliver water at or near boiling point, around 100°C (212°F), making them ideal for instant tea, coffee, or cooking.

Boiling water taps provide instant access to boiling water, which saves time and adds convenience for quick tasks such as making tea, cooking instant noodles, or blanching vegetables.

They usually come with a separate boiling water tank that needs to be installed under the sink, adding an extra step to the installation process.

These taps can dispense either cold and boiling water; cold, hot and boiling (or nearly boiling) water; or cold filtered water, mains cold and hot water, and boiling water.

This means you can have one tap to replace not just the kettle but traditional kitchen taps, too. Perfect if you are designing a minimalist, contemporary kitchen or have little worktop space in a small kitchen.

Are they safe?

Many boiling water taps come with safety features such as temperature control and child locks. This helps prevent accidental burns and allows you to set the desired temperature for your needs.

The taps are also designed with insulated spouts, reducing the risk of burns from touching the tap itself. This is an important safety feature, especially in households with children.

However, proper installation is crucial for safety. If a boiling water tap is not installed correctly, it could lead to leaks or pressure issues.

Hiring a qualified plumber or electrician for installation ensures that everything is set up safely.

Regular maintenance is important to ensure that the tap and the boiling water tank are functioning correctly. This can include checking for leaks, ensuring that the tank is heating properly, and cleaning any filters as needed. But importantly, users should be aware of how to operate the tap safely. Following the manufacturer’s guidelines and being cautious when using boiling water are essential to prevent accidents.

Types

There are several types of boiling water taps, each designed to meet different needs and preferences. Instant boiling water taps are a popular choice as they deliver boiling water on demand, eliminating the wait time associated with traditional kettles. This type is ideal for making tea or cooking quickly, providing convenience in busy kitchens.

Filtered boiling water taps not only supply boiling water but also filter it, ensuring that you have clean, pure water for drinking and cooking. These taps typically come with replaceable filters, adding an extra layer of safety and taste.

Multi-temperature taps offer versatility by allowing users to select from multiple temperature settings. This feature is useful for those who need not only boiling water but also hot or warm water for different tasks, such as making coffee or preparing baby formula.

Traditional-style boiling water taps resemble conventional kitchen faucets but include a separate boiling water function. This design can seamlessly blend into classic kitchen aesthetics while providing modern convenience.

For those with limited space, compact boiling water taps are a great option. These taps have smaller tanks and take up less room, making them suitable for smaller kitchens or spaces without sacrificing functionality.

Combination taps are another versatile option, integrating hot, cold, and boiling water functions into one unit. This design saves space and simplifies kitchen workflows.

Touchless boiling water taps enhance hygiene and convenience. Equipped with sensors, these taps allow you to dispense boiling water without touching the handle, reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

Just as traditional kitchen taps, these taps can come in a range of finishes, from chrome to brushed copper, to suit your scheme. Not all taps are available in all finishes; basic chrome is cheaper than more adventurous finishes.

Boiling water taps are ideal for making tea or cooking quickly, providing convenience in busy kitchens.

COST

The average cost of boiling water taps can vary widely depending on factors such as brand, features, and installation requirements. Basic models typically range from Shs1.2m to Shs2.2m. These taps provide instant boiling water and generally do not include additional features like filtering or multiple temperature settings.

Mid-range models usually fall between Shs2.2 and Shs3.7m. These taps often come with extra features, such as water filtration, and may offer improved design and durability.

For high-end models, prices can range from Shs3.7m to Shs9.2m or more. These premium options frequently include advanced feature like multi-temperature settings, touchless operation, and stylish designs that fit modern kitchen aesthetics.

In addition to the cost of the tap itself, consider installation costs, which can add another Shs370,000 to

Shs1.8m