Bring the inside outside with portable bathtubs

Soaking in a bathtub after a long tiring day, helps one to unwind, elevates their mood, gives better sleep, relieves muscle pain, improves skin, burns calories and lower blood sugar.

Different studies also show that a good soak has positive cardiovascular effects on the body. However, with limited space, not many homes are able to accommodate this necessary accessory. But the good news is that now there is a way around this challenge and this is the portable bathtub.

Francis Kasule an interior designer at Chic Designers notes that portable bathtubs come in various shapes and sizes and are made from various materials.

“Some portable tubs are barrel-shaped others are cylinder-shaped. Both types allow you to have a deep soak but the barrel-shaped ones only allow users to stretch out their legs to some extent, however, the upright shape saves water and will remain warm for a long time, thanks to the plastic layer which keeps heat better than a ceramic bath,” he says.

Kasule says the best thing about portable bathtubs is that they can be carried anywhere and you can have both choices of using them indoors or outdoors.

“Because most of them are foldable or collapsible, portable bathtubs do not take up too much space in your house. Even those that are unfoldable, they have been made out of material that is light enough to be easily carried and stored away when they are not in use,” he says.

Purpose

For Martha Nankya, an interior designer from Jaquar Company, portable bathtubs serve a plethora of purposes such giving baths to babies, the elderly, the invalid and can also be placed outside in lieu of a swimming pool to beat the heat during those hot days.

“If yours is one of those secluded homes with beautiful views, you can put your bathtub in a location that will let you enjoy those views while soaking away, in the privacy of your backyard,” she says.

Portable bathtubs are convenient and affordable. For instance you do not need an extra room or have your floor redone to accomodate the tub. You can always assemble it in any space that has water supply and enables easy drainage.

Choice

Choosing a bathtub, according to Nankya will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

“Some people might prefer a bathtub that is lightweight and easy to transport, while others might prefer one that is more durable and has more features. And yet for others it is a matter of budget, you can buy any type as long as it meets your needs and fits your lifestyle,” Nankya advises.

However, what is most important it the location of the drain in your shower. The tub should be easy to drain so what was meant to be a relaxing experience turns into a very stressful one. It should also be easy to set up and fill up.

Physical and health benefits

Using a bathtub offers many health, physical, and mental benefits. For instance, bathing in a tub can help you unwind after a stressful day. It can also help you get better sleep by relieving stress and influencing sleep quality.

Additionally, a hot bath in a bathtub can work out your blood vessels and improve your circulation. Better blood circulation positively affects your heart and fastens recovery from injuries. Furthermore, a bathtub can help improve your brain activity, relieve pain and inflammation, and promote muscle therapy.

You can use carry them anywhere

Another benefit of portable bathtubs is that you can carry them indoors or outdoors. For instance, you can take them with you on your camping trip for a luxurious natural experience. Additionally, when you move out of your house, you do not have to give up the benefits of your bathtub. Instead, you can bring the portable one to your new home and every other place you may want to use it.

why choose portable bathtubs

They are excellent for small houses

Portable bathtubs are excellent for small houses because you do not need to install them permanently. Therefore, if you have a small house, you can place them on the porch or anywhere with extra space. Furthermore, portable bathtubs are usually foldable. Therefore, you can take them out when you need to use them and store them when you are done. This way, you do not need space for their installation.

They are cheaper

Another advantage of portable bathtubs is that they are cheap; you will not miss an option that meets your budget demands. For instance, unlike conventional tubs, you do not need to spend money on their installation, which is often a complex project. Additionally, purchasing a portable bathtub is way cheaper than a conventional one. Despite a big price difference, these bathtubs will still offer you the benefits you get from conventional bathtubs.

Source: caulemart.com