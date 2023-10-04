Build stronger with TMX rebars

Tembo Steels Uganda Limited (TSUL), a pioneer in steel production, has added a new and exciting product to the market. Known for their innovation, TSUL has been at the forefront of creating cutting edge construction materials since 2000. The latest innovation is the Tembo TMX rebars.

The steel is 100 percent made in Uganda through integrated route, using locally sourced iron ore from Kabale District, with the help of their DRI plant to make the most diversified final steel products.

These rebars are stronger than most of those currently on the market and can withstand harsh conditions such as earth quakes of every magnitude.

They have a much higher tensile and maximum bending strength, properties that make them the perfect material for fortifying concrete.

In doing just that, the rebar can withhold its molecular integrity for more than 100 years. These bars satisfy the most significant guidelines around the world.

Also, TMX steel bars have demonstrated more heat resistance, particularly during fires, which includes the quality and keeps the whole structure safe. Because they are easy to use, TMX rebars do not require specialised labour and this ability to be used by many artisans ensures faster construction, thus lowering labour costs and reduced construction time.

BUBU

While at the launch, last Wednesday, Francis Mwebesa, the Minister of Trade Industry and cooperatives commended TSUL for championing local production of wire rod and steel sections that has facilitated import substitution in the sector.

The product is made from locally sourced iron ore.

He said by using advanced technology the production of TMX bars, will facilitate supply of high quality products on the Ugandan market. He also noted that the production of such products is good for the economy since it promotes the mining sector and builds self-reliance and import substitution of the local steel industry. Mwebesa said the government has been promoting the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) policy an intervention that promotes consumption of locally manufactured goods.

Deo Kayemba, the chairman of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) said there is need for import substitution to save foreign exchange. He called for continued government support to local manufacturers, saying if they were supported, they could become the biggest manufacturers in East Africa.

What is rebar?

Rebar as the name suggests is a reinforced bar used in construction to increase the strength of the structure.

As we have witnessed from all collapsed buildings, some of the bars used have inferior tensile force which ultimately fails when the load is applied on structure. These reinforcement bars, when used, provide a good amount of tension to support the structure.

Why use steel rebar

The foremost benefit of using the steel rebar is that it provides great support for the building structures. The primary aim of the steel rebar is to guarantee the resistance of the building by supporting varying amounts loads.

Longevity

Rebars generally offer any type of structure with more longevity. The product undergoes chemical processes that make them stronger even when subjected to external pressure such as hammering or stretching. This extra carbon content increases the mechanical property of the metal and withstands the compression and bend that it undergoes.

Preventing cracking

Reinforced bars, when added to concrete pillars, for instance, they improve the overall structural integrity.

When these pillars are subjected to different kinds of exposure to weather-related elements such as rain or drastic temperature changes, the rebar increases the ability of the poured concrete to withstand these elements and other such drastic changes.

Allowing cost-efficient solutions

All the properties of a steel rebar can lead to positive trickle-down effects in any type of constructional or industrial endeavour.