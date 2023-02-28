Can your roof support your water tank?

A mother, recently shared a disturbing video on social medial of a tank that fell through the roof and into her children’s bedroom. She says she was suddenly jolted by an extremely loud bang caused by their 1000 litre water tank that was lying flat on one of her child’s bed.

Fortunately, none of her children were in the room at that time, or else it would have been a disaster. The concerned mother said she had informed her landlord about the condition of the tank, but he ignored her until that fateful day.

This was not an isolated incident, similar accidents have been reported in different communities. For instance, in 2018, a similar accident occurred in Fort Portal, where the Corner Stone Hotel building collapsed.

According to reports the building collapsed under the weight of two water tanks, which had been installed on top of it. Water tank accidents, according to Ronald Atwine, a structural engineer occur more often than we know and some have not only injured people but have also been fatal.

Causes of accidents

These accidents are according to Atwine, a result of poor workmanship and carelessness by structural engineers and people who put up the water tanks. He explains, that on many occasions, structural engineers do not consider water tanks when designing building plans.

“The authorities (town councils and city councils) that approve building plans are also to blame. The municipal authorities should not approve building plans that do not include structural plans for water tanks. If the tank is to be mounted on the roof, this should be catered for in the building plan,” he says.

He adds that property developers are supposed to be guided by qualified engineers on the kind of stand to be used.

A car on your roof?

“One should not simply hire a random welder from the road side, to make a tank stand, without seeking expert guidance from an engineer. Tanks, are much heavier than we perceive them to be. A 1000-litre tank weighs about one ton, a small car like a Premio weighs about 1.5 tons, this is like placing a small car on your roof. A few years back I worked on a site where we put up a 5000 litre tank. It is still standing because we designed the stand well” Atwine explains.

“Once you have ascertained the size of tank or tanks you want on your property, hire an engineer to design the plan for the tank stand, which is safe and can hold the tanks. That plan, should then guide the welder on the quality and quantities specifications of the required steel bar and pipes,” he adds.

Atwine also adds that the engineer and welder, must ensure that the platform onto which the tank sits, is firm, well balanced so the tank does not slant or tilt to one side.

The height at which the water tank will be mounted, also determines the type of tank stand required. The higher it is placed, higher the center of gravity and the more likely an object is to tilt over. Therefore, the engineer and welder should put that into consideration.

Atwine also believes that although tank stands made from re-enforced concrete are more expensive to put up, they are much more resilient than the metallic stands. He says that steel frames are also not as durable as concrete stands. Besides, still frames are also prone to rusting as well.

“It is also important for the property owner, to carry out some maintenance checks. We should not wait for disaster. One thing you should know, is that the tank will have warning signs before it falls. For example, metals might begin to bend and rust. Property owners should therefore check for these early warning signs” he advises.

Tank on a stand or roof

“It is safest to put them on top of the roof. Chances of it falling are fewer, when you put the tank on the roof,” Atwine shares

Steven Wandera, a water engineer, believes the contrary, saying water tanks are safest on a separate tank stand beside the house, noting that the concept of mounting tanks on top of the roof is new phenomenon which is dangerous without prior structural planning.

“Most houses are not constructed to hold the weight of a heavy tank. If you decide to put the tank on top of the roof, the people constructing should make sure that the ceiling below can handle that weight. A tank of 2000 litre tank looks small, but those are 2000 kilogrammes of potential danger,” Wandera warns.

“The slab on the roof should also be able to withstand leakages in case the tank starts to leak, something separate tank stands can handle quite well,” says Wandera.

Regulations

National Building Review spokesperson Hebert Zziwa says, that there are currently no specific laws or regulations on water tank safety. He however, reiterates on what the previous engineers said.

“Designs are meant for a certain weight. Adding extra weight load beyond what the building was designed to carry or bear is a recipe for disaster. If the house was already built, and the owner wants to put up a tank, on top of the roof, then they must hire an engineer to re-design the structural plan so as to cater for the additional weight, which was not catered for in the original plan. By doing so, the home owner will be assured of safety,” Zziwa says.

The re- design should also be approved by the relevant municipal authority.

Solutions

Today, water tanks, particularly plastic ones, have become a highly common element for water storage in modern homes and structures. These overhead tanks come in a variety of sizes and designs. Additionally, they have the potential to hold hundreds of litres of water. The enormous amount of water storage is an essential element since it may affect the flow of energy in the home.

Like most things, even water storage tanks and systems of the highest-grade structural and containment quality do not last forever. The unexpected happens, things go wrong and components wear out, a part of life most of us have learnt valuable life lessons from.

Incorrect water inflow/overflow ratio, if you have several pipes feeding rainwater from your roof into your rainwater tank, then quite possibly water is flowing into your tank much faster than it can overflow from your tank. Your tank then fills up with water and starts overflowing from the top.

This problem is a result of poor installation since the inflow/overflow rate wasn’t properly taken into consideration. We recommend consulting a fully-qualified plumber who is experienced with rainwater tank installations to work out a solution to this issue.

In addition to in-service examination, regular operator checks will give further assurance of roof integrity, and provide early warning of developing problems.

Observations of the roof deck, seal integrity, pontoon hatches in place and secure earthing, amongst other visual checks, will help in assuring on-going roof integrity. It is appropriate to note these observations so that the origin of any problem can be identified, and where repairs are required, that they are notified in the maintenance management system with appropriate priority.

In some instances, separate independent level indication of both the roof position and liquid level can also indicate problems.

Comparison of roof position with liquid level over a period of time can show gradual loss of buoyancy. It will depend on the shape of the tanks.

If they are wide and short and bearing directly on the roof, it will be spread out more. If they are tall and skinny, you could have an extremely high load. If they are somewhere between the two but sitting on a frame or some sort of grillage, you could be looking at some significant point loads. When a problem is detected, such as excessive differential movement of the roof and liquid urgently contact an expert to address the problem.

Position

A water tank is a unique applied load and should be treated carefully.

Overhead water tanks are generally placed on the roof of the house. As a result, a lot of weight is exerted on the house. This is the reason why you should strategically locate it in the correct location.

You should never place a water tank above your bedroom, main entrance, or kitchen.

Doing so can lead to unnecessary problems related to health and finances. If the water tank is placed in the southwest corner, take care that there are no water leaks from the tank.