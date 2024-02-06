Capsule décor: The perfect solution for holiday decoration

Trying to keep up with all the holiday decoration can sometimes get exhausting both physically and financially. No sooner have we finished packing up our Christmas holiday décor than we have to prepare for Valentine’s Day. But with capsule décor, you will be able to always get your space holida-perfect without spending so much money and energy.

What is it?

Capsule décor is every minimalist interior designer’s favourite hack for creating spaces that can be easily tweaked to fit every occasion. They do this by getting a few essential decor items that go with everything and can be used seasonally or year round.

This kind of streamlining your decor eliminates clutter, giving your space a fresh and clean feel. Your go-to items should be chosen for quality instead of quantity as well as their ability to mix and match with each other. Just as any other concept, this amazing style follows certain basics to be able to work efficiently.

Get staple pieces

A great capsule décor must have the staples around which the rest can be based. These include furniture and accessories such as lamps, vases, trays, baskets, books and cushion covers. These staples should be both decorative as well functional items.

While shopping, look for items that are both timeless, easy to coordinate and affordable. Investing in pieces of furniture, accessories and products that can be used in multiple ways and switched around over the years is a great way to save money and keep clutter at bay.

Colour palette

When choosing your colour palette, consider a primary shade that will help you create the kind of vibe you want and enhance your aesthetic. To achieve this, experts recommend going through each room and noting down at least three words you want to describe each space.

Words such as calming, invigorating or inspiring will determine which colours you choose. But as a general rule, limit your colour choices to a few key shades and neutrals, so that you can easily mix and match. With a consistent colour palette throughout your house, you can easily move décor around from room to room when you want to freshen things up without worrying about if it will match.

Choose about two to three colours that complement each other. If you prefer an understated scheme, select three colours that sit side by side on the colour wheel. For a bold and bright space, go for two colours that sit directly opposite each other on the wheel to create a contrast.

Versatility

Since the capsule décor thrives on as few items as possible, the items you choose should be good-quality pieces that will last for years to come, which requires you to be more selective with what you purchase, rather than buying the latest trends. One of the rules experts recommend when buying items is the three places rule. This means every item should be able to serve at least three different purposes.

For instance if you buy trays, they should be able to be used in your dining room to serve food, the living room to display décor or appear on an open shelf as décor.

A statement rug should also be used to eliminate bareness in any space, while bringing natural textures and tones into the home and be large enough to be a natural centrepiece. If you cannot think of three places or three purpose where the item would look great in your home, then it is probably not a good fit for your collection.

Practical

One of the great things about a capsule décor is its affordability. It eliminates the need to constantly redecorate by buying new items. Before you start buying new items first ask yourself:

What do I already have?

What do I need to get rid of?

Why should I buy anything new?

How will it help me achieve my décor goals?

To answer the above questions, go through your possessions and pick out everything that fits into the kind of space you have in my mind.

CYCLE

If you choose well, you will find that with a few simple tweaks, your decor stays exciting and perfect for every holiday.

For example, nothing announces Christmas or Valentine’s Day as a pop of red. To introduce a festive atmosphere in any space, just use your red cushion covers, bedlinen or a table runner.