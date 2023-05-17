Carpet shades for a modern, chic home

Choosing the right carpet colour for a room, can be a minefield with endless choices and subtle nuances to understand and overcome. Even when one has a colour in mind, there are other elements to be put into consideration such as the general decor, the traffic of the house and the cost of maintenance. Experts note that some shades are generally do better than others, considering maintenance costs and durability.

“We are now seeing a sudden and sharp shift away from cool tones in favour of warmer colour schemes. Colours such as taupe, beige, amber, brown, rust, and sepia tones are taking over our interiors,” experts reveal.

Shades of brown

According to Sydney Kukundakwe, head of operations at Olim Group, a construction and interior design firm, one cannot go wrong with brown colours whether for high traffic areas to lower traffic areas.

However, they will need constant cleaning since the colour easily hides dirt, which can accumulate dust mites. A brown carpet can blend easily with white or gray walls and will even highlight the beauty of the carpet. Some other colors that compliment a brown carpet may include cream, gray, light blue, burgundy (with light brown carpet) and baby pink, etcetera.

Green is a calming colour and easy to maintain.

White for cream

Carolyn Busingye, the proprietor of household goods shop, The Duvet Lady strongly cautions against white carpets especially for homes with young children.

“White carpets are not easy to maintain because it is difficult to clean them once they are stained. Things such as soda, mud or even coffee can leave a stain and the chances of restoring it to its original colour are limited,” Busingye says.

However, if one must use white, it would be better to put it in their bedroom or guest bedroom where they are fully in control and the traffic is limited.

Busingye, however, recommends colours such as off-white white or cream which are closest to white and are easier to maintain. These colours are also versatile and can work with most design styles and themes.

Purple for blue

Blue is a great colour if one wants to make a statement. It can be loud enough that it makes a room come alive, but its calming qualities mean it does not overpower or overwhelm. Dark blue can aid focus and concentration, while a paler option is believed to reduce mental stress and relieve tension.

Purple, on the other hand, might have been a pivotal trend in the 90s, but this statement colour has surely had its day.

Go for subtler accents instead of black

Many people are under the misconception that people choose black colours because they are able to conceal imperfections and dirt. On the contrary, even more than white, black highlights dirt especially when one has pets (the fur friends).

There is a possibility that black carpets can disguise dirt, but this comes with a lot of unnoticed grime increasing overtime which may prove to be unhealthy for the people in the household. If you do love decorating with black, try using it in smaller accents. This may include striped flooring (can be black and cream, or any other subtle colour).

Until recently, carpets tended to be plain, neutral and for the bedroom only, but patterned carpets are now becoming popular for the living room and dining room too.

Go for subtler accents instead of black.

In the right hands, patterned carpet designs are akin to introducing a work of art into a room and setting a strong design tone.

Is the carpet to make a statement, be a bold foundation or create contrast in the room? If so, choose a bright coloured carpet or a dark carpet with depth to create that wow effect you seek. If the flooring isn’t to be a highlight in

the room, choose a neutral carpet over a dark carpet, or a tone which complements and blends with other colours in the room.

Material

Rugs often absorb dust and dust mites so they may need regular cleaning.

“Instead of carrying the rug to the cleaners all the time, one may choose to buy a rug cleaner so they can clean it themselves once in a while,” the proprietor of household goods shop, The Duvet Lady says.

For easy maintenance choose carpets or rugs made from more manageable materials.

Tile carpets, especially the nylon type are easier to clean no matter the shade or colour they have, according to Sydney Kukundakwe, head of operations at Olim Group, a construction and design firm.

“If there is high foot traffic in one’s house, using woolen and fur carpets may not be a good idea for they hide a lot of things and may not be able to be easily maintained. Tile carpets may just be the answer for a high foot traffic home, even for offices with a lower maintenance demand,” he says.

He adds that runners, the ones mostly used in areas where walkways are lengthy and straight, are also great carpets to invest in for an aisle in the home, corridors or even stairs to and in the house.