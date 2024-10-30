Carpet stain removal: How to do it

We have all faced the dreaded moment when a glass of wine, a cup of coffee, or a bowl of soup spills onto our carpets, leaving behind an unsightly stain. The panic that ensues is all too familiar! While there are numerous commercial products on the market specifically designed for this purpose, many are costly and filled with chemicals.

Fortunately, there is a simple and effective homemade solution that can tackle those stubborn stains without breaking the bank.

Why baking soda and vinegar?

Baking soda is a natural deodoriser and stain absorber, while vinegar has powerful cleaning properties that help break down stains and neutralise odours. Together, they form a potent duo that can refresh your carpets and remove unsightly marks.

What you will need

Baking Soda

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of white vinegar

A spray bottle

A scrub brush

A vacuum cleaner

Instructions

First, gently blot the stain with a clean cloth to absorb any excess liquid. Be careful not to rub, as this can spread the stain further.

Generously sprinkle baking soda directly onto the stained area. This will help absorb any lingering moisture and start lifting the stain.

In a spray bottle, combine equal parts water and white vinegar (half a cup each). Shake the bottle gently to mix the ingredients.

Spray the vinegar and water solution over the baking soda-covered stain. You should see some fizzing; this reaction helps to break down the stain.

Allow the mixture to sit for at least three hours. For tougher stains, leaving it overnight can yield even better results.

After the waiting period, take a scrub brush and gently scrub the area. This will help lift any remaining stains and distribute the cleaning solution more effectively.

Once the area is dry, vacuum up the leftover baking soda and any remaining debris. Your carpet should look clean and fresh.

Caution