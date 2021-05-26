Choosing a crib for your baby

A baby crib is more than just a space for the baby to sleep. It needs to be the right size and design to meet the needs of the baby and its parents.

A baby crib is a bed specifically designed for infants and very young children. Traditionally, it resembles a bed meant for older children and adults, with the addition of a slatted railing on all four sides meant to keep a baby in place.

Margaret, an expectant mother of one, thought it best to buy a crib for her child to avoid the ‘minor’ accidents that may come with sleeping with the baby in the same bed.

Fearing some of the mishaps that could arise in the circumstances, Margaret did not want to take the risk.

Margaret also explains that the bedding in a mother’s bed may be too bulky for a newborn baby, who is still sensitive. Having a separate space for the newborn provides comfort for both the mother and child.

When to choose

A baby crib should be bought when a mother is still pregnant to give enough time for the crib delivery. It should also arrive after the gender of the child has been revealed to the parents for easy decorating and design.

What to choose

One will need to identify their specific requirements so that the crib bought will meet the needs of both the mother and the baby.

Since a crib is enclosed and often well ventilated because of the slated rails, the mother will not keep worrying about the baby falling off the bed, or getting to an uncomfortable warmth.

Size

Mainly, a crib should be able to house your baby from one day to at least three years. Babies tend to outgrow the cribs, needing a provision of a bigger bed after that.

Margaret’s child grew so fast that before long, she found herself needing to buy a bigger crib for her baby to fit in and relax comfortably.

She went out and bought a bigger crib, which is now the new home for her baby.

Depending on how long you will want your baby to stay in the crib, the size matters. The bigger the crib, the longer the baby’s stay there.

There are also cribs that are designed so that one side can be removed when the baby is big enough, so they can use it longer.

Finishing

The purchase should also depend on the finishing you would like your crib to have. Do you want an upholstered crib with a board? What fabric are you considering for the upholstery? What colour would you prefer? What height do you need for your crib?

According to Kajubi, answering these questions will help you to buy the perfect crib for your baby.

Cost

Along Ggaba road, a second-hand wooden crib costs around Shs500, 000.

Around downtown, cribs range from Shs150, 000 -650, 000, depending on the size, finishing and material used.

Upscale price ranges from Shs700, 000 to Shs3.5m depending on the finishing and size.

From online shops, cribs range from Shs280, 000 to Shs1.5m minus shipping costs.

Depending on the space you have, Kajubi says you could also order for a storage crib that provides drawers where you can store all your baby’s stuff, alongside serving its main purpose. This helps in conserving space.

In addition to enhancing peace of mind and better rest for the mum, a mother and baby, sleeping in separate spaces eases household management and baby care.

One does not have to clean bulky bedding several times a day, since the baby’s bedding tends to be smaller than adult bed linen, thus eliminating the need for endless washing of bigger bedding every time it gets soiled.

Flexibility

Do you want a static crib? Or a crib that you will be able to move around the house?

Answering this question first will help you choose a crib that you will not regret buying after a few months.

According to Iryn Kajubi, an interior designer, there are standard cribs which only stay in the bedroom and there are roller cribs, which are provided with little wheels to help you move it from one room to the other without lifting it.