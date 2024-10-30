Choosing an air purifying machine

To enhance efficiency, look for models with energy-saving certifications, smart controls, and the right size for your space.

The Covid-19 outbreak initiated the need for clean and safe air to the forefront, effective indoor air filtration technologies have since become a necessity for improved healthcare in homes, offices and other spaces.

As such as an air purifier as the name suggests is a well-designed device which is used to virtually trap airborne particles and remove them from the air.

These include removing indoor air pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander, smoke, volatile organic compounds (VODs) and odours that come from activities that altogether contribute to poor air quality inside your home such as leaving the windows open, spraying cleaners, cleaning carpets and running central air conditioning systems.

Therefore, using an air purifier will help create cleaner healthier air in your home or office by trapping airborne particles and removing them from the air you breathe so as you can enjoy better indoor air quality.

Size of space

Air purifiers differ in sizes such as small, medium, large and whole-house. Depending on how much space you want your air purifier to clean, consider the square footage of the room you want to purify by choosing an air purifier after determining its clean air delivery rate (CADR), which is the volume of filtered air the air purifier can deliver.

It is therefore, important to note that air purifiers are designed for specific room sizes and thus, larger rooms require more powerful purifiers with a higher CADR to ensure faster and more effective air purification.

Type of filter

There are several types of air purifiers that work hard to eliminate potential pollutants and irritants from your home’s atmosphere, although differing in features. They include, ultraviolet, HEPA, activated carbon and ionic purifiers. It is crucial to understand all the types of air pollution before purchasing an air purifier.

Depending on the type of filter, these have the ability to filter out larger particles such as dirt or dander while others can trap tiny particles such as germs, fumes, mold or smoke. It is crucial to understand what your air cleaning needs are to enable you purchase a purifier of your choice for a cleaner and healthier home. For instance, HEPA and activated carbon filters are great for small to medium rooms, while UV-C and those with high CADR can be more suited to larger spaces.

Noise level

Air purifiers can produce a range of noise levels, from very quiet (around 40 dB, blending with normal background sounds) to quite loud (up to 70 dB, similar to a vacuum cleaner). The noise output varies with the fan speed; lower speeds are quieter, while higher speeds are louder.

Different models have different noise levels. Experts recommend the Coway AirMega 400 for its excellent balance of airflow (CFM) to noise (dB) ratio. It offers great performance while remaining very quiet. The downside is its high price, which keeps it from being a top-rated choice overall. However, if you want the quietest air purifier regardless of cost, this model is the best option.

Maintenance

When selecting an air purifier, choose a high-quality model to ensure effective operation and reliable filtration. Most air purifiers require regular filter replacements, which can add to the overall cost. Replacement filters vary in price and frequency of replacement. Some are inexpensive but need to be changed frequently, while others are more expensive but can last up to a year. Additionally, some filters are washable or disposable. Establishing a budget will help you select the right air purifier that aligns with your maintenance needs and capabilities.

Energy efficiency

Energy efficiency in air purifiers is essential as it affects both electricity consumption and long-term operating costs. Different models and sizes can vary significantly in energy use, so it is important to consider these factors when making a choice.

An energy-efficient air purifier is not only better for the environment but also more economical in the long run. To enhance efficiency, look for models with energy-saving certifications, smart controls, and the right size for your space. These features can help reduce energy consumption and overall costs.

Features

When selecting an air purifier, opt for a model with multiple features. Many modern air purifiers come equipped with advanced capabilities, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, filter replacement indicators and portability wheels.

These features are important because they allow you to monitor and maintain optimal indoor air quality. Some models include sensors, digital displays, and colour-coded lights that provide real-time measurements of pollutant levels, enabling you to adjust the purifier’s performance accordingly.

Location for your purifier

Selecting the right location for your air purifier in your home or workplace is crucial for its efficiency and performance. Start by identifying areas with the highest concentration of air pollutants and ensuring good airflow.

Position the purifier centrally in the room on a flat surface, such as a tabletop or the floor, to prevent any obstruction of airflow. This will help the purifier operate effectively and improve the overall air quality in your space.

Cost

The cost of air purifiers for home use can vary widely. Basic models typically range from Shs185,000 to Shs550,000, while mid-range options usually fall between Shs500,000 and Shs1m.

High-end models can go from Shs550,000 to over Shs3.6m, often featuring advanced technology and better filtration systems.