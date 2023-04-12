Choosing roller shutters

Roller shutter doors are a vertical rolling door system comprising of horizontal laths forming the curtain, side guides, bottom rail, and barrel assemble and canopy. They are popularly used in commercial establishments such as shops, storage facilities and factories due to their strength thus ensuring security. In addition to helping to secure your property from intruders, roller shutters offer weather protection, insulation, noise reduction and their sleek, contemporary design adds magnificence to your property.

Of course, you can partially open or close them to suit any situation, to allow yourself as much fresh air and sunshine as you see fit, this is what makes them great for a street-facing room. If you live near a busy road roller shutters will give you the noise cancellation you required as the polyurethane inside each slat has strong noise insulation properties.

Roller shutters are among the most durable and cost-effective door on the market. With strong stainless-steel slats, and a straightforward, streamlined operating system, shutters can last longer than most other door styles.

According to Arafat Lubega, a roller shutters specialist, roller shutters that can be operated both manually and automatically. Manual operation works best if your facility does not have a suitable power supply. Most of these shutters come with a spring and lock system.

Electric versions of roller shutters can be operated using a key switch, a run-push button or a remote control. With automated and connected roller shutters, a simple touch or voice command closes all your shutters when you go out, and opens them again when you come back home. “With the spread of smart-homes and automations of various kinds, shutters can be to a pre-set command or a simple tap on the mobile phone,” he says.

Before installing roller shutters consider the following:

Type of roller shutters

Roller shutters come in different types from domestic to large-scale commercial establishments. The kind of roller shutter you install will depend on the purpose of the space, for instance, if you require access for fast moving vehicles, the number of cycles per day you expect your shutter to complete, or whether it should be operated manually or via a remote control.

High-speed roller shutters

These operate at high speed to allow quick and easy access to your premises. They offer high levels of security, as burglars will not be able to enter your facility owing to the high speed of operation.

Industrial roller shutters

Made out of durable, secure steel and manufactured to fit any door size, colour and finish, industrial shutters offer heavy-duty security. They are most suitable for facilities that require intense security, rapid access and environmental control.

Building structure

The size of your property and equipment requirements will dictate which type of roller shutter you need. While some structures do not require any kind of support structure, others need brackets or steel posts installed on the ground floor.

“Houses that were built without enough cement may not be strong enough for roller shutter installation. This may cause mishaps during installation and for long term, the walls may not be able to support the roller shutters for long,” Lubega says.

Costs

Different buildings have different styles, width and height. This makes roller shutters more custom-made than standard. This means that the quote for one house may not necessarily be the same as the quote for the other. It may not be until an experienced consultant has visited one’s property that one may know the definitive price for their security.

According to Lubega, roller shutter costs depend on the length of the roller shutters (number of slates).

“Look for reputable manufacturers and shop around for quotes; ensure each quote you receive includes accurate sizes, the materials being used, warranty period, after-sales services, and professional installation. An experienced roller shutter company will be able to work with you to determine a high-quality solution that won’t blow your budget,” says Lubega.

Lubega says installation ranges from Shs7m to Shs8.5m depending on the height and width of the door, window or garage and not forgetting the service provider.

Mortars used to run the shutters start from an average of Shs3m and an average of Shs2.5 metres for roller shutters, not excluding installation fees.

Correct installation is key to the operation and security of your roller shutter.

“If it is fitted badly, the strength and integrity of your roller shutter is weakened, leading to compromised security measures. The best way to ensure the proper installation of your roller shutter is through the services of a professional installer,” Lubega recommends.