Choosing windows and doors

Windows and doors are more than functional necessities of a home or building. Therefore, they should be chosen with the utmost. There are so many types of windows and doors and these are based on regional preferences, building requirements and technological advancements in the industry.

Suzan Nabulime, an architect says with the many types of windows and doors to choose from, choosing window and door designs depends on functionality, materials, the budget and structure architectural design and style.

She says, “The wrong choice of windows and door designs can ruin your structure’s design. Therefore, before selecting, remember that some window and door designs match specific architectural designs better than others. For example, a side-sliding window will look better on a contemporary house design than on a traditional one.”

Contemporary

Homes with contemporary windows and doors are becoming more popular. They are characterised by their sleek, minimalist design and large glass that emphasize cleanliness. They include casement and picture windows.

Nabulime says, “Whereas the casement provide plenty of natural light along with proper air ventilation, the picture windows do not open but with the rising trend of glass, glass and more glass, they have been transformed into a fashionable project that people in the modern society are choosing for their structures.”

Traditional windows and doors

Whereas these vary across different regions and time periods there are variations in design elements and features. They include panel doors, wood construction, sash windows, double-hung windows.

Although traditional windows and doors are affordable, they are less durable and require maintenance and repair in the long run.

French doors

French doors and windows feature glass panes extending for most of their lengths. They are typically hinged on the sides and swing open from centre and thus creating a wide entrance. They are a popular choice for homeowners looking to add beauty, natural light, and a seamless connection to the outdoors.

Casement windows

These have hinges on one side and open outward. Since they typically have large unobstructed panes of glass, they provide plenty of natural light along with proper air ventilation.

Awning windows

Awning windows have hinges at the top and open outward. Since these windows act as awnings, they provide excellent ventilation while shielding homes from rain and other elements.

Sliding windows and doors have two sashes, with one usually fixed and the other that opens by sliding the sash to one side on a horizontal track.

Materials

Windows and doors come in all types of materials such as, wood, vinyl, aluminum, fiberglass, and composite. With the growing technologies, glass material has become more popular and to make them even look better, builders are using sleek colors to bring out elegance of a structure. Such colors include, grey, white and black.

Nelson Mubiru, a supplier of windows and doors in Bwaise Indusial Area says, “Although door and window material is key in determining quality, durability and aesthetic value, some types require more work to remain in good shape. For example, materials such as wood and steel require continual updates to maintain their luster, while fiberglass, vinyl, and aluminum can withstand harsh elements with minimal maintenance.”

Cost

The prices of windows and doors are estimated by material choice, required designs, sizes glass options, quality and workmanship.

Mubiri says, “Aluminum windows and doors cost per square meter on average Shs350000 while for steel material 4X5 costs the same price but 5X5 costs up to Shs500000 without the glass.”

Emerging trends

As times change, even the designs of windows and doors change. Architects, builders, interior designers use different applications to keep with the trend. Such as Pinterest, TikTok, Google and so on.

Jordan Kiguli, an interior designer based in Kyaliwajala, a Kampala suburb, says as trend changed, there has been an emerging trend of use of bright coloured frames for window and door frames.

He says, “The trend for bright coloured frames is most common with aluminum windows, sliding doors and bi-folds and colours such as white, grey and black are gradually fading away.

The other trend is smart entry systems. As smart technology is becoming common place in most aspects of our lives, it is inevitably being incorporated into our windows and doors. This includes key less entry (the door senses when one is near the door using the application from their phone, and dutifully opens the door for them.) This can also be controlled remotely from a host of devices.

The Crittall look is characterised by slim frames, typically in black. Nabulime says that they usually have horizontal bars running through the apertures and they mimic a traditional steel window that give them an industrial look.

Uniformity

Consider is the architectural uniqueness of your home. Windows and doors will have a tremendous impact on the aesthetic and resale value of your home. Before you commit to a specific type of window or door make sure that your choices will work cohesively in the home.