Christmas lights that last several years

Christmas lights don’t have to last for a week. With the LED technology, Christmas lights you buy this year can last till 2027, depending on how well you keep them. In the past, the only option available to the shopper were incandescent Christmas lights that could barely last through the two-week season. However, with LED technology, you can be sure that you won’t have to buy new lights next year.

According to Regina Lwebuga, an electrics expert and business lady that deals in lights, LED lights are tougher because LED bulbs don’t have filaments that can burn out as opposed to incandescent lights. She says that anyone planning on buying lights that can work for several years should think of LED lights. Traditional lights are still on sale for those that prefer them, but Lwebuga says that LED ones offer more than one option.

“People are tending towards LED lights this year not just because they last longer but also because they conserve electricity and offer more than just decorative lighting. LED lights have several colours to choose from. You can choose whichever colour fits with your décor or you can decide to have multiple colours at the same time,” she says.

USB connectivity / remote

The new generation of Christmas lights come in different shapes and sizes, varied cord colours and so on. This makes finding one that fits your choice easier. But few beat the ones that have the capability to connect via USB. This means that you can connect them to your home music system so that they act as disco lights during a Christmas party.

“The new generation of lights also come with a remote so that you can change to the colour or blinking mode you want from a mile away. These are the most popular lights we have. They cost shs25,000,” she says.

Swimming pool lights

If you have a swimming pool, you can take Christmas with you as you swim. There are waterproof lights that you can use to light your pool this season. These not only beautify the pool, they give it a festive outline. These can last three years, according to Regina.

Strip lights

These have become ubiquitous with LED technology. They are tiny bulbs sealed inside a transparent rubber strip, making them tough and versatile. They can be used to create a beautiful outline of your entire roof this Christmas, so you can share the Christmas vibes with the community.

These come in rolls of 50 meters. Depending on how many options are available and how durable they are, the price ranges from Shs150,000 to Shs250,000 for 50 meters. This is long enough to cover a big part of your roof’s outline.

“They are waterproof so they won’t be killed by rain. And you keep them well after the holidays, you can use them for at least four years,” Regina says.