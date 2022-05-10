Cleaning a showerhead

A new showerhead will give you a good stream of water which makes the shower enjoyable. However, when that strong shower trickles down to a spritz, it shows that there is build up in the showerhead and it is time to clean it up.

Rogers Sserwazi, a plumber says if not attended to, the mineral deposits, which also often appear on bathroom doors will encourage the growth of mould and mildew in the head because it does not dry well. Additionally, various bacteria will thrive in the showerhead. That is why it is important that it is kept clean.

Frequency of cleaning

Sserwazi, however, notes that sometimes a reduction in water pressure might be affected by the water pressure in the area.

“If the water pressure in the rest of the house is equally low, the problem might not be the showerhead, but a general one,” he says.

Resty Kamyuka, a plumber says the first step to getting your powerful flow back, is to give the showerhead a thorough wash with white vinegar.

“While there are several chemicals on the market said to help get rid of mineral build-up and dirt, white vinegar is friendly, easy to find and safe to use,” she says.

“Using an old toothbrush, scrub the spray nozzles to dislodge the minerals. Thereafter, turn on the shower for a few minutes to rinse the scum away. This will also help you get rid of soap scum on the fixtures,” Kamyuka adds.

Requirements

● Tools neede ● Pipe wrench

● Nose plier ● Bucket ● Soft cloth

● Old toothbrush ● White vinegar

● Saucepan ● Toothpick

● Plumber sealant tape (usually white) ● Liquid soap

Remove the showerhead

Some of these showerheads are almost as high as the ceiling. Therefore, a ladder or stool is necessary to unscrew the head from the arm. If fastened with a nut, a pipe wrench will come in handy to unfasten it. However, there are those that are screwed onto the head and these can be unfasted by turning the showerhead to disconnect it from the arm. The old plumbing tape should also be removed.

Soak the showerhead

After removal, place the head in a bucket. In a saucepan, heat up the vinegar until it is warm. Pour the vinegar into the bucket and ensure the head is totally covered. Leave it there for 30 minutes.

Scrub

Remove the showerhead from the vinegar and scrub away the remaining dirt and deposits with the toothbrush. Keep at it until the nozzle openings are visible. Use the toothpick to remove any dirt and mineral deposits in the holes.

Additionally, clean the filters which you will carefully remove using the nose pliers. Clean these with liquid soap to remove dirt and slim.

If some deposits remain, you may repeat the soaking process in fresh vinegar.

Rinse, replace

When the showerhead has been cleaned satisfactorily, replace it to the arm. Tighten the head with your hand and then with the wrench. Then apply fresh plumber tape around the shower arm threads. That will ensure that it is well sealed thus no leaks.

Cleaning a non-removable showerhead

If you have one the non-removable ones, the process will differ slightly.

Pour white vinegar into a bag, big enough to accommodate the showerhead. Thereafter, tie the string around the bag and the showerhead to ensure the contents do not leak out. Keep it in the vinegar overnight because the vinegar is not warm which prolongs the process.

Untie the string, remove the polythene and using a soft cloth clean the showerhead. Using a toothpick, poke the holes to remove deposits and dirt.

Rinse