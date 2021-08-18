Common causes of pipe leaks

Do you live in a house with old, creaky pipes and a trickle of water you cannot quite explain, here are the likely causes of leaking pipes and how to fix the problem.

“A few weeks ago, as one tenant was vacating a house and my family prepared to move in, we chose to check on the plumbing and found that the water heater was not functional. The plumber turned one knob and said that the supply to the taps from the heater had been turned off but would now work. Little did we know that we had opened Pandora’s Box because for the next two weeks, we experienced flooding and peeling of walls as the water oozed out of the walls. We turned off the water supply but it still flowed through. Eventually, it stopped filling the rooms and the section of wall that holds the plumbing for the water heater broke down. We discovered that the previous plumber had cut the supply pipe from the heater yet left it connected, thus the mess.

Causes

Many houses face water leakages from the plumbing system and while it might not be a careless mistake like the one I faced, the havoc leaks cause cannot be overlooked. Additionally, pipe leakages are not just restricted to water but also extend to gas; though water leakage is a more common occurence.Fred Noah Batwale, a plumber with Technical Masters, says there are several causes of pipe leakages and these include;

Broken seals – As plumbers install your plumbing, at times, they will put seals, for example to close off some pipes that are not in use. However, he says these wear out with time or could break causing a leakage. “You need to talk to your plumber so that they advise on the recommended time for changing these to avoid leakages,” Batwale advises.

Corrosion – With time, plumbing ages, gets rusty and suffers corrosion from the chemicals in the cement, which will eat away at the pipes. “If you see any discolouring in your water, it shows there is rust in your pipes. Apart from being unhealthy, it indicates that your pipes need changing before disaster strikes. Moreover, if your plumbing system is old, it is advisable to change it because such pipes are more prone to corrosion than the newer types on the market,” he shares.

Damaged pipe joint – Connection points usually represent the weak points of any plumbing system. Just like pipes suffer corrosion, the joints deteriorate with time thus leakages. “Unfortunately, some of these joints are hidden. However, if you hear a ticking sound when running hot water, that is a telltale sign that your piping is under immense pressure indicating a need for evaluation or even changing,” Batwale shares.

Tree roots – While some leakages arise within the building, external factors such as tree roots could cause leakages when they intrude on plumbing. “If the roots get bigger, the damage also increases and apart from displacing the piping, in cases of water plumbing, you might notice wet patches in your yard, have a sudden drop in water pressure or even trees and vegetation growing near your house. While some of the indications might not be so clear such as vegetation around your house, the others are sure indicators that you need the help of a plumber,” he says.

Loose connection – At times, the pipe connections get loose causing a leakage. “For example, with the constant shaking, the water pipe to the washing machine could loosen, hence leakage. If you notice puddles around your washing machine while it is running, that could indicate a leakage hence need to engage a plumber,” Batwale advises.

Clogged pipes – Items such as hair strands, and dirt oftentimes go down our drains and with time lead to build-up that clogs the pipes. When not dealt with, Batwale says this build-up could cause the piping to burst owing to an increase in pressure within the drains, causing a leakage.

Solutions

If it is a new connection, before commissioning the line for use, testing is done in search of probable leakages. “We fill the pipeline with either gas or water, depending on its use and in case there is a loose joint or weak point, the substance will starting oozing out at that point,” he explains. If any leaking points come up, the plumber will empty the pipeline and then work on those points.

Thereafter, they will carry out another test to confirm that there is no other leakage. “Upon confirmation, the pipeline is commissioned for its owners for use,” Batwale shares.

For an existing line, supply of the substance it carries is cut off immediately. “Thereafter, the wall carrying the plumbing is chiselled to reveal the piping and a search for the cause of the leaking starts. Once found, repair can start,” he says

With repairs done, the supply is re-opened. “This is done before the wall is repaired to ensure that all is well and prevent more damage to the wall seeing that every bang disturbs the wall’s fortitude.

Once it is confirmed that there is no more leakage, the wall is repaired by adding mortar, plastering as well as tiling,” Batwale explains.