Common property flaws that are deal breakers

With the limited housing available, most people find themselves having to make compromises on the quality of properties they buy or rent. But some flaws are not easy to overlook and should not be overlooked. Rebecca Alupo, says she has experienced woes with flawed properties over the years.

“My first home was a rental where I had to share bathrooms with other tenants. This was a nightmare because of the varying hygiene practices of the other tenants. It felt like I was the only one who cared about keeping the bathroom clean. It was frustrating not to mention unhealthy, I could not keep up I moved out of there the first chance I got,” Alupo recollects her brief stay with her neighbours.

Angella Ahumuza is the proprietor of Frabriel Realtor, a real estate company and she notes that Alupo’s experience is a common challenge especially for people looking for cheaper houses. This, however, she says should not be such a big problem if the property owner puts into place some basic rules.

“Just as it is an obligation for property owners to have a binding tenancy agreement with occupants, similarly they should ensure there is regular property supervision by caretakers. For instance it can be unpleasant for an individual to clean a communal restroom, the option is hiring someone else to do it for them,” she tips.

When Alupo moved into her new home, she thought she had left the misery behind because she was now in an upscale neighbourhood only to be disappointed again.

“My new place was well managed and organised but I had no idea that it had been built next to a swamp which I realised when the rainy season came. The rooms were always cold and infested with mosqutoes,” she shares. Disappointed and not wanting to go back to house hunting, Alupo decided to move into her incomplete two bed-roomed house. So what are those flaws that will affect a property’s occupation?

Lack of infrastructure

Ahumuza says some property owners sometimes neglect to put in place the kind of infrastructure that makes their properties easily accessible.

“Before you sign off on that agreement, find out whether there is accessible infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and shopping centres in order to make profit from your investment,” she advises.

Market trends

For any venture to grow, it must first find out what clients want and then provide it. In housing, it could be the artistic window details or the modern architectural layouts.

According to the expert, real estate in Uganda is dynamic and influenced by a number of factors.

“Today, the market is dominated by the young corporate class embarking on building or owning their first homes. They want a home that enables their lifestyle. For instance, they need a place that has a good network system, so they are able to work without inteferences while at home. They need to have restaurants and bars in the neighbourhood, where they can meet and socialise with their peers. This means developers ought to find such suitable places if they want to tap into this market,” she explains.

This can be done by studying your prospective client’s interests and adjusting to their preferences either in their tastes in paint hues or installing modern bathroom equipment away from the traditional bathtubs.

Security

Jimmy Kato, 53 owned a small home in his early years. He says he loved his humble beginning until constant break-ins on his property drove him out. “I was constantly raided by thieves and this went on every time I was on a work trip or during the heavy rains,” he recounts.

Having had enough of the insecurity, Kato opted to move to his village home he had been planning for his retirement.

Ahumuza says there are places that have become unpopular for harbouring thieves.

“No one wants to move to an area that is insecure. It is up to property developers to invest in security. Simple things such as installing security light, clearing bushy areas can a go a long way in improving security of an area,” she tips.

She adds that using well-built fencing, security cameras, security dogs and security guards are a good security plan for properties.

Land tenure system

The kind of tenure system the property is built on can be a deal breaker. The land documentation is a factor that should be highly regarded to avoid losses arising out of fake land deals by unscrupulous people. She says, “Lease hold, freeholds, and private mailo land are the most familiar tenures. However, the most preferred tenure in the central region is the private mailo land,” she says.

According to Ahumuza, leasehold is unpopular because of the time limit it comes with. “Mailo land tenure is more permanent and convenient for permanent home buyers and ownership is guaranteed for a longer period, unlike lease hold, which takes an estimate of 49 years of ownership,” she explains.

Pest issues

If you have pest infestation the best thing is to get rid of it before showing the property to potential buyers or tenants.

Got mice, roaches or even ants? It only takes one dead roach in the corner to give buyers a sinking feeling– so make sure you call in pest control well before you put your home on the market.