Concrete walls will give you a better option

Concrete is one of the oldest and most widely used construction materials in the world and has more benefits than most other materials.

Walls made from concrete are highly resistant to damage and abrasion from high humidity and rain. Concrete is fireproof, and even if the interior of the home suffers fire damage, the concrete shell will escape unscathed.

Jackson Kagere, a civil engineer, says if concrete walls are well constructed they can last up to at least 30 years or longer. They are so durable that they are suitable for repurposing for new construction.

Low maintenance

Kagere says concrete walls have low to none maintenance costs. If properly constructed, concrete wall do not require paint. While property owners sometimes choose to coat or repaint concrete for aesthetic reasons, this has no effect to its structural performance. Due to its resistance to moisture damage, sunlight and pests, less expense is incurred on activities such as replacing components,setting up costly ventilation systems or fumigating.

Versatile

Concrete is highly malleable when mixed and can take on various additives, appearances, surface textures and shapes.

Concrete offers a dramatic range of colours, finishes and unlimited design possibilities, difficult to match in other materials. Every year, we see new types of concrete being made including blends with high-performing characteristics to suit specific applications.

Energy-efficient

Concrete is a good insulator, making it a great choice for regulating temperatures in hot and cold environments.

Since it has fewer spaces for air to move through, less energy is needed to keep a building warm or cool. This low permeability means that concrete can help maintain temperatures even during long periods without heat or power, so it is often used for shelters. Thus many home and business owners can reduce their energy bills by building with concrete.

Affordable

Kagere notes that one of the most important attributes of concrete is affordability. Concrete can be made locally at the site thereby cutting out transportation costs.

“Concrete is normally produced using locally available raw materials and resources. This means that local businesses benefit. Shipping costs and environmental factors are minimised when concrete is used during construction,” Kagere says.

Recyclable

Kagere says any concrete structure is recyclable and suitable for use in roadbeds as sub-base material, parking lots, shoreline protection and any other number of applicable uses.

“With complete treatment, concrete walls can be torn down and used again and again for various purposes. So when you invest in concrete walls for home building, land use, or office space, you are choosing a material that is good for the environment,” Kagere says.

Safety

A major advantage of concrete walls is the material’s properties of density and mass.

Lateral stiffness, or resistance to horizontal movement, make concrete the product of choice when constructing in areas where high winds or seismic conditions are considerations.

This lateral stiffness also means that occupants of concrete towers are less likely to experience building motion.