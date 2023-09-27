Cooktop mats for flawless cooking 

Whether you are a professional chef or an amateur, after making your wish list for the ideal items you need to enhance your home’s aesthetics, a cooktop mat is no exception.

A cooktop mat is a protective accessory designed to be placed on the surface of a cooktop or stove. These mats come in various shapes, colours and sizes to fit different types of stoves such as electric, induction or even gas.

While choosing a cooktop mat, consider one that matches your specific cooktop type and your cooking needs to be able to select the most appropriate option. These mats are a handy accessory if you want to protect your cooktop as they make cooking and cleaning more convenient.

Materials

Cooktop mats are typically made from materials that can withstand high heat and provide protection for your cooktop. They include:

Silicone mats

These mats are heat resistant, flexible and can handle high temperatures without melting or deforming. They are the most common and are suitable for electric and gas cooktops. They are easy to clean and provide a non-slip surface. They are also non toxic and do not absorb odours.

Fiberglass mats

Whereas they are heat resistant and durable, they can also protect your cooktop from scratches and spills. This is because they are often coated with a non-stick material for easy cleaning. They are used under pots and pans to provide insulation and prevent direct contact between cookware and the stovetop.

Glass mats

They are made from tempered glass, which is heat resistant and are easy to clean. They are transparent, allowing you to see the cooktop beneath them, while providing protection. They are specifically designed for glass or ceramic cooktops.

Ceramic mats

They are also heat resistant and offer a non stick surface. They are easy to clean and can protect your cooktop from spills and scratches.

Silicone-embedded fiberglass mats

Some mats have a silicone and fiberglass base for added durability and heat resistance. These mats often provide a good balance between flexibility and sturdiness.

Metal

They are often made from stainless steel or aluminum. These mats distribute heat evenly, are durable and can handle high heat.

Teflon

These mats have a Teflon coating which makes them non-stick. They are a practical cover for gas stoves and can resist food from sticking to the surface even at high temperatures.

Copper

They are thin flexible sheets of heat resistant material woven with copper threads and covered in non stick coating. They have an excellent conductivity which makes them suitable for use on various cooktops.

Benefits

They help to prevent scratches, stains and damage to the cooktop thus extending its lifespan and maintaining its appearance.

Some mats have insulating properties that help distribute heat more evenly across the cooking surface leading to better cooking results and reduces the risk of hot spots that can burn food.

Additionally, cooktop mats can help prevent pots and pans from sliding or moving around while you are cooking. This adds stability that reduces the risk of accidents and spills.

Cleaning and maintenance

When choosing a cooktop mat, it is important to consider ease of cleaning it. Whereas some mats can be washed in a dishwasher or be simply wiped, some others will require more effort to clean.