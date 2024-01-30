Cost of timeless furniture

Homeowners are now investing in timeless pieces for the interiors to match the lavish houses they own. Timeless pieces are those pieces of furniture that will look just as good in 20 years’ time as they do now. They are a mix of style, artistic vision, high quality, long-lasting materials, innovation and skilled craftsmanship.

Spending money on museum-worthy furniture is seen as an asset whether it is vintage or contemporary because the designs will continue to stay relevant for years to come. Another advantage for forking out a large sum upfront, collectible design will invariably gain in value over time.

These are pieces that last long enough to become family heirlooms or better yet, antiques in a few generations auctioned off for millions of shillings. This does, however, mean that the investment in quality matches the end product and the buyer do their due diligence on the firm being contracted.

Amar Shah, the CEO of furniture store The Design Gallery, says instead of using their budgets on items that will fall apart many homeowners are now investing in quality furniture that can be used for many years to come. It is no secret that cheap is expensive, and that quality is the best form of investment.

“You want the piece to grow with you, so it needs to be timeless and multipurpose,” he says.

The Design Gallery, is one among the few furniture stores offering high-value pieces that are said to increase in value instead of depreciating.

Bringing quality closer

Shah says that for a long time homeowners would buy this furniture from the UK or Dubai and would spend a fortune on travelling and importing it, so he reckons the time has come for market players to stop offering consumers substandard or low-quality products thinking they cannot afford the alternative.

Christine Mwai the manager of furniture store, ParisLand, notes that consumers are increasingly very keen on uniqueness, aesthetics and also value in terms of material, durability and functionality.

“These are factors that are found in high-quality items because attention to detail is given and as such a consumer knows that they are investing in a long lasting product that will serve them well,” Mwai says.

She adds that people are now asking questions about the wood, colour, fabric and seek a unique design before making a decision to buy what suits them and their theme. Mwai says that while many think of expensive in terms of money, it is important to determine the worth of an item based on their longevity and quality.

“We pride on quality, uniqueness, and elegance and therefore the cost of the products is determined by these factors. Based on those elements, customers are able to choose what suits them best,” she says.

Mwai adds that consumers are excited by unique and beautiful home products in general that elevate their living spaces adding that buying is largely guided by specific needs and priority of their homes.

“You will find a person just starting out in their home, being more excited about the home basics such as kitchenware, curtains, and furniture while a more settled in customer will find more of the elegant and décor items exciting,” she says.

Beware of knockoffs

The market is also full of knockoffs which are cheaper products which many people buy in the hopes of creating a Pinterest worthy home. Mwai says the only way to avoid these clients have to do their research and buy from a credible store only.

“Always look around and assess how different pieces in different stores look and feel. Good quality, especially in the furniture sector, can be discerned from workmanship check is the finishing clean, strong. Also check the fabric and ask to feel it ask about the wood or metal based on your needs, knowledge will save you a lot in the end,” she says.

Naseem Omar proprietor of Nasimi Interiors, a furniture and furnishings shop, says the ideal time frame to replace a sofa is seven years and to avoid having a sofa that is clearly past its prime then its best to invest in quality.

“We may have noticed a sofa that is clearly past its prime and to avoid such a snafu in your home, bring in a new model every seven to 10 years and the only way it can last that long is to have quality seats,” she says. Omar who currently sells a leather collection in her store says the market is currently saturated with plastics that look and feel like leather but is an imitation.

Quality