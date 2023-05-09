Create privacy for your open floor office plan

The open plan is a popular office design because it is extremely cost effective, lets in more light and allows easy staff collaboration and adaptable. It is this flexibility that made it the most preferable office design during the recent pandemic; workstations could be easily removed and rearranged to suit the standard operating procedures without incurring any cost.

As we continue to eliminate walls, doors and windows in office design we should also consider how this affects staff wellbeing and productivity.

Aggrey Agaba, an interior designer, notes that although open plan workspaces have been lauded for their many attributes, their lack of privacy can have a negative impact on someone’s productivity and motivation levels. Studies show that some people find it difficult to focus when working in an environment where there is constant stimulation, overcrowding and excessive noise.

Agaba suggests creating barriers which will not interfere with the design while offering the much needed privacy. The expert shares simple tips to create to create the illusion of privacy in an open workspace.

When incorporating privacy, the major aim is to provide quiet zones or secluded spots throughout the office that people can retreat to, create layouts that encourage visual privacy and create a space within the office where people can discuss confidential work details outside of the main office space.

Screen shields

Screens shields are inexpensive to add and effective. They provide a shield for one’s monitor from all side angles, so colleagues to the left and right are unable to look at their screen. They can be in form of freestanding desktop privacy screens or desk dividers. They are available in every imaginable height and every imaginable material including frosted, matte or opaque glass films, wooden boards etc.

“These shields are usually mounted on desks and are about two feet high to keep each worker out of sight of the other,” says Agaba.

Furniture

Agaba recommends using furniture to create barriers and provide privacy.

“For instance high backed seats offer more intimacy in open areas. Specially crafted chairs can also be placed in spaces such as corners, nooks or against walls where additional privacy is preferred,” suggests the expert.

Furniture such as storage cabinets, book cases can provide a more fixed workspace for impromptu and informal meetings that do not require use of a hard wall conference room. These options are beneficial because they also serve as a place to storage and display spaces.

Walls and panels

Using modular walls with a shorter height allow for privacy while still allowing the office to have an open plan feeling. Modular walls are a good option, because not only do they provide privacy, but they also work as a good sound barrier as well.

High backed seats offer more intimacy in open areas. PHOTO | UNSPLASH.COM.

Panels too can be used to create privacy barriers. They are convenient because they are easy to move due to their lightweight and easy to install. They also have the added advantage of being customised according to colour, printing and cutting to fit your individual office space. Agaba says this temporary structure can be built when privacy is needed and dismantled easily when one does not need it anymore.

Mobile boards

These boards according to Agaba, are not that different from panels but, as the name suggests they are movable. They can be easily set up wherever and whenever needed to enhance individual privacy or create a group space. Many mobile boards on the market today are modular and easily rearranged.

This gives staff the ability to open up their workspace if needed. The height of the partition depends on the cubicle itself and is customisable to the needs of your space, which helps employees create a personal workspace for focus without becoming completely isolated.

Partitions

Office partitions can be made using a variety of shapes, sizes, styles and textures. Partition materials include everything from panels to natural plants to screens to complete sliding glass doors. Although they can be made of many different materials, the idea is the same.