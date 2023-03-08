Creating a conducive study environment in your home 

With all the continuous homework and tests children have to study for, it is important for parents to create a home space that fosters focus, productivity, and motivation. Experts have proven that the environment around us affects our mood, productivity, energy levels, aptitude and attitude. A beautiful a space, experts say, enables one to feel relaxed, comfortable, organised and at peace.

Choose a space

A wrong place can interfere with your child’s attention and mood, therefore, choosing the perfect location for the study is key.

According to Derrick Mbabali, a primary school teacher, the perfect space should be away from distractions such as television, gaming devices and other sources of noise.

“Children should associate this area with learning and focus, so it is essential to make it a quiet and peaceful environment,” Mbabali explains.

Go for spaces that are far removed from the rest of the household activities. A guest room, for instance, is ideal, but if you do not have the extra space, you can take over part of a bedroom and repurpose it.

Choose colours wisely

Bright colours help you stay awake and alert and keep lethargy at bay. An accent piece is a great way to add a fun piece to your space. The colours you choose for the study room will have a significant effect on your child’s productivity and creativity, so select them with care.

Experts recommend neutral shades such as whites and pastels which make the room look airy and spacious and can be easily blended with more vibrant colours such as red and orange which inspire positivity and excitement.

Greys, lighter browns and blues are calm and bring a soothing energy. Green, with its natural tones creates a serene space where you can focus and is therefore an excellent colour for a study room. Off-white, white, ivory are also ideal colours for the study room.

Furnishing

While you want your child to be comfortable, do not make the space too comfortable for them to concentrate. A good office chair, a desk and maybe a cushion are enough.

The desk must be high enough for your child’s legs to easily move underneath it, and low enough for them to sit comfortably with both their feet on the floor. The chair should be such height as to enable them put their feet are flat on the floor when they sit down. A footrest can also help to delay muscle fatigue from sitting for most of the day.

If they use a computer, the monitor should be 15 to 30 inches from their eyes, and its midline should be just below eye level. This will stop them from looking up or down towards the screen and prevent neck strain.

Also ensure that the space is warm enough. With digital learning, acoustics are critical, as unwanted noise can interfere with their learning.

Avoid excess reverberation and improve levels of sound absorption. Add a rug or carpet tiles that help with sound reductions, are easy to clean and come in a range of colours.

Extreme temperatures can also affect child’s mind and mood, affecting their productivity. Because of this, you need to ensure that the temperature around the space remains neutral.

It should never be too cold or too hot. Invest in temperature control gadgets such as a fan that help you bring temperatures to the desired level.

Lighting

The study area should be well-lit and have good ventilation. Children should be able to sit comfortably for long periods without feeling fatigued.

Teacher Mbabali says, at a time when the health and wellbeing of learners has never been more important, the use of daylight can be a hugely beneficial way to maximise their performance and productivity while at the same time helping to lower electricity bills.

Maximise natural light by using minimal window dressing and keeping the walls light. For artificial lighting, a pendant light or mounting a wall sconce above the work area is ideal as it will not only create more desk space, but the study will also get an instant design lift. Light should be placed in a way that it can shine over the leaner’s shoulder instead of directly onto their desk.

Declutter

An organised space is also key to a conducive study environment. Encourage children to keep their study materials and books in order by regularly clearing their desks. A clutter-free space will not only help them focus, but it also teaches them valuable organisational skills that they can use throughout their lives.

To contain clutter, consider installing shelving or storage units to keep study materials organised. Have a designated space for everything within the study area so that your child will know immediately where to find the required study material. Shelves make a perfect place for keeping books stored within instant reach.

Add plants

A study often needs a little life and plants are just the thing for it. Any greenery can immediately liven up an area, give it a welcoming atmosphere, and make your student feel more optimistic. Get a low-maintenance houseplant, such aloe or a snake plant to brighten the study, improve air quality and reduce stress levels.

SUPPORT

A positive atmosphere is crucial in creating a conducive study environment.

Encourage your children, by offering support where need be, help them to stay focused on their academic targets goals.