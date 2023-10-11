Creating a perfect home for multigenerational living

It is an inherently African tradition for children to take care of their parents as the latter become older.

However, currently, it is not uncommon to find three generations living under one roof. Creating spaces that allow for flexibility, privacy and a sense of independence is the perfect solution for every family that shares a home with their grandparents, grandchildren or adult relatives.

Privacy

Your parents or adult children might be living in your home, but they still want to have some privacy. To offer them a sense of privacy, start by giving them spaces they can call their own; space they have complete control over.

Repurpose your home’s “dead ends” and transform them into private niches for those who share a bedroom or workspace. Limit social interaction by creating some physical boundaries such as separate storage or entertaining spaces.

If you do not have enough space, consider using the same spaces at different times. For instance, the living room can be used by teenagers in the morning while the grandparents take it over in the afternoon. Each family can find a schedule that works for them for different spaces.

Consider different physical abilities

Specific safety and comfort considerations must be made for homes with aging adults to enable them use facilities with a level of independence. For example, indoor spaces should be able to accommodate the elderly who are wheel chair-bound or move with the assistance of walkers. This will also be great for young children who may be sharing the space.

Experts recommend grab bars and a comfort height toilet for bathrooms. If possible, construct bathrooms that are large enough to accommodate the bather and a caretaker.

Manage the noise

One of the most often ignored yet crucial issues is the noise. A home that accommodates so many people from different generations is bound to produce some substantial amount of noise.

Apart from encouraging empathy among residents, consider using sound proofing fabrics on your window treatments, wall coverings and carpets on the floor. To avoid accidents, ensure carpets are taped down sufficiently.

Take emotions into considerations

There are a lot of emotions involved in adult children moving back into their parents’ homes or elderly parents transitioning into the homes of their children. All these people have their routines and to make the transition less painful, try to help them follow their old routines as much as possible.

For instance, if your elderly parents want to listen to their radio, get them one and put it in their bedroom. If your adult children want to watch sports over the weekend, create a space they can still do this without inconveniencing the rest of the household.

Accessories are an affordable way to make spaces more personal. Add a pretty vase for those who love flowers, find a way of incorporating their prized accessories into your existing décor.