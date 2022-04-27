Creating a white themed haven

White simplifies spaces while adding a modern touch, creates a rejuvenating and light feel to a room leaving it more organised.

Stella Nankya is a homeowner with a penchant for white spaces. The colour runs throughout her home from furniture, appliances to rags. She says, “White is elegant and because it does not disguise dirt it forces you to keep your space clean, thus improving hygiene in a home.”

Nankya says having a colour scheme allows her to swap furniture around without disruption.

“For instance, I can easily move decor or side-tables or centre pieces from one room to another and “my space will still look the same,” she shares.

Nankya notes that it probably would have been harder to maintain this theme in Uganda because of the chronic dust and mud but it is easier for her now that she lives in Bedfordview- South Africa, where the climate is more favourable.

The South African-based fashion designer and proprietor of Starqt Awards and sports, an events management company, shares her decorative skills she used to create a home in which she enjoys spending time.

Furniture

Nothing adds interest to a space like statement furniture. The item you choose should occupy the biggest space in a room and, therefore, should not be picked randomly.

“My home is filled with white cabinetry for the kitchen space, couches, centre pieces and dining chairs as well as a TV area embedded in white,” she explains.

Nankya says she owns a number of centre pieces which allow her to switch them often just to create different looks in her space.

She has separate eating areas, one for adults, especially guests and another one reserved for children. For the children’s dining area, she uses low white chairs and a glass dinning top.

“Unlike my lounge and dining furniture that are white, my entry way has a mix of black sofa sets and a black centre piece,” she explains.

Nankya says she chose to go digress from the white theme in this space because guests spend the least time there and it is right at the entry way which easily accumulates dirt.

Much as she loves white Nankya, compromised with the kitchen furniture by installing a baby blue meal table and a dark pair of plastic chairs. The choice was motivated by the fact that the kitchen is a busy space with food and smoke. She, however, chose white cabinets to add that white effect in the room.

“To allow for the white cabinetry to pop, I opted for black flooring which is convenient for a kitchen, and also picked a dark kitchen worktop to balance the dark shades in the room,” she says.

Accessories

The lover of white playfully throws in a number of darker shades or warm colours to suit her mostly white furniture.

She enlists the help of candles placed in glass candleholders to create intimate lighting while her mainly white sofa sets are matched with a cushion in dark shades.

All-white interior design tips

Stylish white decor schemes are not simple or easy to get right. A blank palette takes away the margin for error in terms of clashing colour but go too plain and you are in danger of living inside a bland box. There are actually quite a few white shades. Aside from the shades of white there are to explore let us delve into adding interest through furniture, accessories, bold accents and differing aesthetics.

A white living room seems the obvious place to start, and a kitchen diner to boot. Since this is the heart of a home, go for a warmer shade of white, so that this cosy zone does not feel too cold or use lighting to cast a warm glow.

Use treasured items to colour your blank canvas. White wall shelves blend cleanly with white walls and allow display items to stand out.

Initiate a shape theme

A set of round modern coffee tables and a group of high impact orb shaped modern chandeliers make a stunning central focal point.

A gallery white wall is just crying out for some art. If you like the look in one room, you can carry it out in others. Who needs colour when there is shape? Only this time, you can focus on the ceiling architecture and add a statement piece of furniture. Leave the rest of the room is minimalist.

Warm up white with wood flooring

Use texture, pattern and framing.

Change out just one or two white items. For instance one white dining chair can be replaced by a black one. A black plant pot can create a balance.

Crown a plain white dining set with a striking black dining pendant light.

Dark wood looks strong cutting through a snow white scene.

A white scheme is made tastier with a peppering of small black accessories, such as a crockery set and plant stand. Indoor plants add a sneaky snippet of green too.

Add soft textures, such as the bushy light shades and shaggy faux fur throws of this tribal decor.

Jazz up a white bedroom with an eye-catching feature wall.

Embrace flexibility

The beauty of a predominantly white scheme is that you can change out colour with ease.

Turn up the volume on pattern. A white decor scheme does not have to be plain. Black polka dots on the feature wall and zig-zag designs on furniture add a playful appeal.

An all-white bathroom always looks clean and hygienic. However, a few natural elements such as a unique laundry basket and a leather strap mirror pull in a little style.

Maintenance

The home owner believes that a neatly organised home is mandatory, especially since these days when we spend most of our life hours within our homes.

“To keep my space tidy, I clean it regularly and get professionals to get rid of any stains immediately,” Nankya shares.

She advises lovers of white to regulate dust within their spaces by ensuring their driveways are tiled with pavers and home location has tarmac roads.