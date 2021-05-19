Creating conversation space

How you arrange your living area can facilitate or block conversation. As you plan your layout, there is need to imagine how the people using your space would interact.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

In a time where we have been spending more time at home than elsewhere, there is a need to design our spaces with the overall effect in mind. Your living room should be more than that place that holds a television screen. Let your design draw conversations out of people rather than have them fixated on the screen.

While your TV can be part of the design, there are ways to create an inviting and comfortable living room where conversation flows without trying hard.

Ambrose Kajubi, an architect at KHC Architecture Ltd, says it starts with the outlay of the space. “Open settings are more inviting compared to those with small doors and walls. That is because while the former is continuous with wide openings, the latter are confined. In open spaces, even when one is in the kitchen, conversation can still happen,” he says.

He adds that the furniture set up within the space also matters. For example, one long sofa is less preferred to L and U organisation as well as parallel. “The last three examples encourage interaction while the long sofa is more like a reception arrangement and one will only talk to you if they need to or know you.” In the case of parallel, Kajubi says there must be nothing in between as that could cause a distraction.

Furniture organisation ideas

Create a symmetrical look: Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at MacFaj Concepts, says that in a large sitting room, parallel sitting might seem awkward. He advises that a homeowner positions two matching sofas across from each other. “Living rooms with lots of space will benefit from such seating without alienating anyone. Such a setup, where the sofas are in the middle of the living room allows for paths outside the seating setup and cannot work for small spaces as they would look crowded,” Obonyo says.

Advertisement

Before deciding the sofa size and setup, one needs to get the ratio right. “Ensure the sofas are more than three feet wide and no more than 10 feet apart. This allows for personal space preservation yet allowing for conversation flow,” Obonyo says.

Making the long sofa work: While it might seem awkward standing alone in a living room, coupled with some chairs and a pouf or ottoman, a long sofa can facilitate conversations beautifully. “This is also best suited for a big living room to avoid feeling cramped and can work well for a weekend party where friends sit and catch up,” Obonyo says.

Divide the spaces

Conversation in a large living area can easily get strained owing to the big space. That is why Leonard Nsamba, a decorator, says space can be broken into smaller sections. “With various views to enjoy, you can have a large sofa arrangement on one side; small lounge chairs on another then add tables to the arrangement to allow those on the sofa to have a good conversation while those on the chairs also enjoy their intimate time,” adds Obonyo.

He adds that when conversation spaces are well designed, large groups of people can enjoy a cosy setting despite the wide area they are in. “When the settings are properly designed into the space, the groupings feel very natural and there is unity because a theme ties all the elements together,” he says.

Make it comfortable

Conversation corners must be inviting. Therefore, Nsamba says adding some soft blankets, cosy chairs in clustered layouts will get people talking. “People desire comfort therefore a wooden bench will not be a great idea yet one with cushions will appeal to anyone. More to that, lone chairs will not convey the sense of conversation hence the need to cluster the seats. Such a seating arrangement will also work well in small spaces,” he says. In case of large spaces, ensure flexible seating arrangements so seats can be added to or removed from a cluster as well as creating paths for easy mingling.

He adds that food is also a great conversation starter. “Therefore, having comfortable chairs at your kitchen island, will allow your guest to stay, even after a meal,” notes Nsamba.

Create a cosy feel

Comfort is augmented by cosiness and one way of achieving this is through lighting. “Consider adding lampshades rather than overhead lighting to make the place cosy. These lighting options help in making the place warm and create an atmosphere of relaxation,” Irene Mirembe, a designer, shares.

More to that, circular spaces create more opportunities for conversation as they naturally draw people close. “That said, even with rectangular spaces, the conversation can flow by creating triangular conversation areas to bring people closer,” she adds.

Take time to select your furniture

Fluid movement within spaces is a big factor in creating conversation spaces. According to Jonathan Mugabi, a designer, that means defining spaces without making them feel confined. “Investing in comfortable, visually appealing furniture that is also flexible allows for one to entertain varying numbers and types of people. That is not forgetting surfaces such as coffee tables that can carry snacks and drinks. However, for multipurpose furniture, side tables would also work well as stools.

Create a focal point

Where buying new furniture is out of the question, you can create a focal point. Jackie Kasibante, an interior designer, says it is time to take the focus off that TV screen to other items such as a beautiful art piece. “That way, the room is not only known for being the TV room but for so much more.” Features of interest within the living room such as family photos, artefacts, sculptures, and interesting feature walls coupled with proper furniture setup allows for conversation.

Purpose of the space

While you will be entertaining guests, there are various guests and knowing who they are matters when setting up the conversation areas. “For casual guests, a loose asymmetrical layout is ideal as it creates an eclectic blend. However, for sophisticated or formal guests, classic layouts are ideal. Understanding your guests allows for character for the room and comfort for your guests.”

That said conversations cannot happen in a space where people are leaning, self-conscious, or sinking deep into the upholstery. “That is why when intent on creating conversation, ensure that people can arrange and reorganise their sitting position to their liking. More to that opt for sofas so people are comfortable,” Winnie Kyomuhendo, an artist, shares.

Once your space is designed to suit your needs, you will enjoy it and entertaining guests will also get easier because you are comfortable within the elements. “A space that agrees with your needs and serves the purpose for which you created it makes your home cosy and inviting which helps you make others feel at ease,” Kasibante shares.

Proximity

When setting out your living space, Kajubi emphasises the need for proximity. “The idea is not just plausible for the furnishings but also for other design elements within the space. For example, the ceiling height plays a big role in how easily conversation flows in a room. Gypsum ceilings will thus be a great idea to bring the living room ceiling a little lower. The recess lights also help to make the place cosier. However, when the ceiling is too low, there is a possibility of the place feeling claustrophobic rather than cosy.”