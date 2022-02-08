Creating that space with the aid of storage solutions

Have you been stuck with clutter because you cannot really pick out what to let go simply because it all holds some sort of use or sentimental value?

It could be that first pair of shoe purchase in your closet or that artefact that was gifted to you by a special one or even a selection of old books that shaped your perspective on life in your early years.

How about investing in some movable and inbuilt storage facilities to meet your interior needs?

Lydia Kitakufe is a lover of spacious environments. Each room in her home attests to this and more.

She loves to keep her home tidy and trendy. Her sense of interior decor is aligned with her personality as simple and organised.

Kitakufe has since invested in multiple storage facilities and furniture arrangement to meet her interior needs.

Here she shares how best she has improvised ways for a spacious home environment.

Living room

The living room is where we often display family photos, art pieces that speak to our beliefs, tastes and culture. Kitakufe decided to create space in her living room space with the use of a multi-shelf wooden television stand.

On the stand is where she displays a number of little ornaments gifted to her by her siblings and from former places of work.

“I also have many family reunion photos that are displayed on the various shelves thereby avoiding clutter on my living room walls,” she shares.

The organisation lover also positions her breakable glass flower vases right at the top of the television storage facility to avoid damage.

According to Kitakufe, an investment should be treated with care. As such, having invested greatly in some of her imported flower pots, she would hate to have them break and go to waste.

The interior lover went ahead to create space for her floating faux flowers in the corners of her living room which adds beauty to her space.

Dining

In the dining area, she has created dedicated serving points to accommodate serving dishes, water or wine glasses within easy reach.

They are placed at the extreme end on the wall right at the edge of the dining space. In addition to working as serving points they are also used for storage.

“To create a spacious sitting arrangement at the dining table, I picked out a circular four-seater table that is adjustable to accommodate six guests at some mealtimes,” she explains.

To emphasise her storage demands, she picked out storage steel cans for her lighting details. This adds beauty to the room and ensure safety of her lighting system from dust and breakage.

Bathrooms

Kitakufe is very particular about how her towels are placed or how her bathroom detergents are aligned and stored.

“I installed a number of inbuilt storage systems made out of steel which is easier to maintain rather than wooden shelves for the bathroom as it is a space filled with majorly water usage,” she says.

Bedroom

The decor lover invested in multiple inbuilt closets for her clothes. Her shoes are stored in a wooden sheld placed next to her dressing room.

“I created a spacious dressing room where I can also relax,” she says.

Her movable dresser also comes with multiple lower shelves to accommodate her makeup.

Saving storage rods





















































Take a look at your kitchen. You likely have drawers overstuffed with oversized utensils such as spatulas, slotted spoons, and pizza cutters.

What if you could clear out your drawers and clean off your counters of everything from small pots and pans to your whisk and tongs? That is what a utensil rod can do for you.

Keep big kitchen supplies from taking up too much of your storage space by installing a rod on your kitchen walls. Have a lot of things to store?

Add a rod to more than one wall, and you will be amazed at how much drawer and cabinet space you will have once you get these things vertical. Find one kitchen rack like this here.

Now that your kitchen cabinets are emptier, use these organising tips to keep them in order.

Take home

Lydia Kitakufe tips organisation lovers to make well-thought choices before purchasing certain items.

“Avoid band wagon shopping as this will only fill up your space with clutter. Instead think through your priorities and what your space needs before making a new purchase,” she suggests.