Creating that space with the aid of storage solutions

Lydia Kitakufe advises against implusive buying, preferring to pay for a few quality furnishings that offer better storage. PHOTO/Esther nakalya

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

It is hard to balance holding onto many interior accessories and items of sentimental value without creating clutter in the house. However, with clever storage solutions, you not only get to keep your stuff but can display it beautifully.

Have you been stuck with clutter because you cannot really pick out what to let go simply because it all holds some sort of use or sentimental value?

