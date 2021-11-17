Crucial home checks before the rainy season

You need to check that the roof is in good repair before the rains come. PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

After a long dry spell of scorching sun (heat), dust among others, the rainy season comes with pleasant pleasure and sigh of relief. However this season can cause some unfortunate incidents that can cause damage to your property and even lead to death, if not anticipated.

One of the precautions to be taken at home is to check all electrical appliances and make sure they are not old, uninsulated and that no leakage from rainwater can enter these appliances, otherwise they may lead to electric shock or short circuit, destroying lives and property. It is therefore advisable to have an electrician check these appliances and those connections and switches that are exposed before the onset of the rainy season to avoid any chances of electric shock or short circuit.

