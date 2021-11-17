Crucial home checks before the rainy season

One of the precautions to be taken at home is to check all electrical appliances and make sure they are not old, uninsulated and that no leakage from rainwater can enter these appliances, otherwise they may lead to electric shock or short circuit, destroying lives and property. It is therefore advisable to have an electrician check these appliances and those connections and switches that are exposed before the onset of the rainy season to avoid any chances of electric shock or short circuit.

Falling trees

Some people prefer to have large trees in their compounds. It is not a bad idea for nature enthusiasts, but serious precautions need to be taken especially towards the onset of the rainy season because rain often comes with strong winds which may cause branches and trunks to fall. These can fall and damage your house and any other valuable properties like your car. So regularly prune big trees in your compound especially towards the onset of the rainy season.

Water outlets

Check water drainage around your home. Some water drainage spots in your home may have been clogged, leading to blockage of water flow in your home or compound. The blocked drainage can cause flooding in your home, leading to damage and destruction of property. Small children also tend to play in these flooded spots after the rain, raising the risk of drowning. If you live in a flood prone area, you can flood proof your home by filling sand bags and piling them in a wall to keep the water at bay during floods. Having an evacuation plan isn’t a bad idea because you cannot predict the extent of the floods.

Check the roof

Before the onset of rainy season, it’s also important to check your roofs for any possible leakage but also stability of the roof. If there is any crack you should have it immediately repaired to stop water leakage, which could damage your property. In addition, make sure your roof is stable. For example, some iron sheet roofs might have lost some of the nails that keep them intact and the wind that normally accompanies rain could easily blow off these iron sheets. De-roofed houses are a common occurrence during the rainy season.

Clear disease habitats

Keep your home environment well kempt to guard against mosquitoes and other vectors. Stagnant water and a bushy home environment can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other vectors so make sure potential mosquito breeding sites are removed to avoid diseases like malaria.

Fix damaged exterior walls

Before the onset of the rainy season, make sure your exterior walls are in good shape. This is because damaged exterior walls allow water to seep into your house. In case of paint discoloration, do repainting of your house because painting prevents rainwater from passing through the walls.

Mr Monday Mwebesa, an environmentalist, advises that because of unpredictable weather conditions these days it’s a responsibility of every family to be cautious and have in place safety measures especially during the rainy season.

“Even in areas that were not susceptible to floods, houses are now being washed away during the rainy season. As a family you need to make sure you have put in place safety measures for your family and a safety plan,” explains Mr Mwebesa.