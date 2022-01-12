De-clutter your home with pegboards

Imagine getting the right colour of thread from an unorganised junk drawer and then getting one from an organised space. The two experiences are worlds apart in both time and energy saved.

Similarly, when it comes to working in your workshop, kitchen, or anywhere else, it is important to have your tools and utensils organised to avoid wasting your time. If you are up for it, then get your hands on the some pegboards this year.

Pegboards work as both storage and décor items because they can be easily mounted on a wall, garage, workshop, or any other place. Sounds like a simple enough item to buy, right? Buying the best pegboard considering the plethora of options available can be daunting. To help you out, we have also developed a buying guide to help you make an informed buying decision.

Buying guide

When it comes to purchasing a pegboard, it gets pretty difficult to find the best one among a stockpile of options. Do not worry if you are not aware of which type of pegboard to purchase for your use. Here are all their types, and knowing more about them will help you identify which one best suits your requirements:

Single hooks

These hooks have a single peg to attach to the pegboard while other types of hooks have split bars to hold tightly on the pegboard. Their main advantage is the single hook that projects from the pegboard. Some lopped, angle, and curved hooks are also referred to as single hooks.

Double hooks

These pegboard hooks are used to hold heavy tools and items that the single hooks can’t hold. These hooks have split bars to ensure that they are constantly on the pegboard.

Looped hooks

These looped hooks are important when you want to hang tools such as screwdrivers. But make sure that you buy a pack of these hooks so that you don’t lose your screwdrivers.

Jumbo hooks

These hooks can be used to hold huge items like shovels, screwdrivers, and other such tools in your garage.

Plastic bins

The plastic bins can be used to hold small items that you can’t hang on the hooks.

Baskets

These tangled baskets are necessary for the kitchen. You can use this basket to drip the dry tools of your garage.

Angle hooks

These are sharp-angled hooks to support the items. The box style, V style, and L style fall under this kind of hook.

The best type of hook to hold your tools is the box style because its handle is rounded. And the L and V styles are great for holding big items. So choose according to your need!

Before buying

First, consider the number of pegs you might need to buy and install on your board. The correct peg quantity for you will often depend on the size of the board you have, as well as the purposes for which it will likely be used. A fabrication company that sells pegboards and accessories can likely provide you with exactly the right number of pegs for your needs.

Determine the right size

When you buy pegboard hooks and accessories, you might also need to think about the size of the pegboard in question. If you have not yet purchased the underlying board, give some thought to the height and width that might best fit your workspace and accommodate your requirements. Top-notch pegboards are likely available in a wide variety of sizes and shapes. If needed, a fabricator may even be able to custom design and create a pegboard for your lab.

The drip trough

Depending on what items you will be hanging on your pegboard, you might need to invest in a quality drip trough. Try to find a trough that will be sufficiently large and well-constructed to meet your needs. Stainless steel troughs are generally a popular choice, but other materials may also be available.

Material of hooks

Pegboards that are made of plastic material work best with non-metallic pegboard hooks. Sometimes metal hooks are accompanied by pegs to hold them tight on the pegboard. Before buying it make sure that it has a well-defined lock system. If there is no lock system in that pegboard you should consider buying the peg locks to balance the pegboard hooks.

Pegboard type

The first thing to identify when you are buying a pegboard is the type of pegboard you need. Or, if you already have one, then check the thickness of that pegboard, hole spacing, and sizes because some pegboard hooks are not well-matched with non-metallic and metallic pegboards. So, you should check that the hooks are matching with the material of the pegboard you are buying or not.

Length and thickness of hooks

The hooks of pegboards come in different sizes. Consider the holes of the pegboard before checking the thickness of the hooks. The size of the hooks comes in 1/8 inch, 3/12, or ¼ inch. You will also find some hooks that are not of the standard sizes sometimes. Some hooks are thick while other pegboard hooks are long.

Number of hooks

The pegboard board size and the holes on it affect the number of pegboard hooks you need. You will save a lot when you buy the hooks of pegboard wholesale. Purchasing the pegboard hooks in packs of 40, 80, or in hundreds is cheaper than purchasing them in 10 or 12 packs.

Price Range of The Best Pegboards

Cheap

If you have a range of Shs35,000 and Shs 105,000 range it may be of metal, plastic, and wood. In this range, hooks and accessories are available.

Mid-range

If you have a budget of Shs 105,000 to Shs 282,500 it can give you the option of many sizes and shapes.

Expensive

And you have a range selling for between Shs 282,500 to Shs706,200 of pegboards that are usually large and offer a lot of space, plus come with a variety of accessories or different styles for you to appreciate.