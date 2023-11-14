Dealing with invasive plants

Invasive plants are non-native trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants that are usually spread by trade, human and animal transport or gardening. Although they may be harmful because they invade gardening space and forests and prevent native plants from growing, some of them are good at purifying the air as well as water sources. Some of them are decorative and will give beautiful blossoms when they flower.

Why get concerned?

According to the Invasive Species National Wildlife Federation, non-stream wildlife is also affected by invasive plants. “Invasive plants outcompete native plants, the food and habitat source for native wildlife species. Invasive species are one of the primary threats to native wildlife. An estimated 42 percent of endangered species are at risk due to invasive plants,” the federation says.

It adds: “When plant life is diverse, there is a greater food and habitat supply for more animal species and larger populations. Invasive plants have monoculture habits; they completely dominate the landscape, eradicating all other plant species. This creates problems for all native animal species.”

In forest spaces, the dense covering of invasive plants prevents seedling establishment and stunts the growth of established trees. The dense cover also precludes sunlight penetration to the seedlings and this stops photosynthesis on mature trees which suffocates native plants.

Bruno Sserunkuuma, a landscaper at Cheshan Inspired Tropical Landscapes Uganda, says these plants can negatively impact how ecosystems function.

“Most invasive plants cannot be used as food by wildlife. This puts grazing pressure on the remaining native plants. Invasive plants are a threat to agriculture because they spread quickly, out-compete crop and forest plants, and deplete soil nutrients. Once they invade a space, removing them is very costly and time-consuming,” he says.

Invasive plants are of concern in landscape gardening, says Sserunkuuma, because they suffocate and can completely eradicate other landscape plants in the garden. They also cause vegetative monocultures in landscapes when single species dominates the garden.

Their characteristics

An invasive plant is one that is capable of moving aggressively into a habitat and completely dominating the landscape, eradicating all other plant species by monopolising over resources such as light, nutrients, water, and space.

Sserunkuuma says, invasive plant species have a higher competitive advantage over other plants growing nearby and oftentimes eradicate them completely.

“Invasive plants often grow and multiply rapidly forming new shoots, over spreading rhizomes or by prolific seeds and can survive in a variety of growing conditions whether conducive or harsh,” he says.

They usually emerge at the beginning of the rain season, accumulate leaf litter as suppressive mulch for other plants near them and lack many natural insect or animal predators or enemies that would destroy it. These characters enable such plants to quickly eat up or outgrow other plants in their path thereby overwhelming and displacing them to form dense single species plant stands.

Examples

Some of these plants are ornamental and people actually prefer to include them in their landscape. These include; Creeping oxeye (Wedelia trilobata), Mexican petunia (Ruellia Brittoniana), Tuberous sword fern (Nephrolepis cordifolia) and Arrowhead vine (Syngonium podophyllum).

Sserunkuuma says, “Morning glory (Ipomoea purpurea), a climbing plant is particularly popularly used as a natural garden screen.”

Others include periwinkle, palm grass, fountain grass, butterfly bush( Buddleja davidii), water lettuce (Pistia stratiotes), asparagus fern, canna lily, sisal (Agave Americana Marginata), purple heart (tradescantia zebrina or pallida), among others.

However, while not considered so invasive that they will damage your garden, you may want to think twice about growing them if you have a small garden, or if want a low-maintenance landscape.