Prime

Decor trends that will dominate 2022

logo (1)

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Inspiration comes from everywhere. Making all the elements tie in together became a central focus in interior design last year, making 2022 the year for the home’s interior design to align with the owner’s inner emotional world

As the world enters the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the relationship between people and their homes becomes even more solidified with the knowledge of how one’s immediate environment affects their everyday life.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.