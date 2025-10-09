Design mistakes that could ruin your lodge business

When visitors book a stay at a lodge situated in Uganda’s lush national parks or perched by the shores of Lake Victoria, they are not just paying for a bed and breakfast; they are investing in an experience. They expect harmony; the roar of distant waterfalls, the serenity of wildlife grazing nearby, and a space that allows them to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life. Yet, for many lodge owners and investors, these expectations are dashed by avoidable design mistakes made long before the first guest walks through the door.

Sheila Kogo-Malinga, the chief executive officer of Lodge Solutions, a consultancy that guides hospitality investors from concept to operation, says these mistakes often begin at the very start of a project, in the planning phase. By the time they are discovered, fixing them can cost five times more than getting it right in the first place. “Your lodge’s architecture is the foundation of your entire business. If you get it wrong at the start, you will spend years fighting fires, giving discounts to unhappy guests, and ultimately watching your dream become a burden,” Kogo-Malinga says.

Uganda’s tourism sector is on the rise, driven by global interest in its diverse natural attractions, including mountain gorilla trekking in Bwindi, safaris in Kidepo Valley, and boat cruises on the Nile. A well-designed property can command higher room rates and consistent bookings, while a poorly planned one can quickly become a financial liability. Kogo-Malinga outlines four common design mistakes that repeatedly derail hospitality investments, offering lessons for those looking to build lodges that are both functional and profitable.

Trying to do too much

One of the most frequent and costly errors is a lack of clarity about the lodge’s purpose and audience. In a bid to capture every possible market, many investors attempt to create a property that is simultaneously a luxury spa, a family resort, a corporate retreat, and a nightlife destination. The result, Kogo-Malinga says, is confusion and conflict. She recalls a case where a lodge designed to be a wellness retreat also included a lively bar area. Guests who had come seeking peace for spa treatments were forced to endure loud music booming through the walls late into the night. Negative reviews soon followed, forcing the lodge to discount its rates drastically to retain customers.

“You cannot be everything to everyone,” Kogo-Malinga explains.

“If your target is high-end gorilla trekkers in Bwindi, your design should reflect luxury, privacy, and connection with nature. If you are catering to families near Entebbe, you need to prioritise play areas, family suites, and casual dining spaces. Mixing these visions creates chaos.” Defining a clear concept early on not only guides architectural decisions but also helps determine everything from staffing needs to marketing strategies. Without this clarity, investors risk spending billions on buildings that never quite meet any guest’s expectations.

Technical flaws that break the business

Even when a lodge’s concept is well-defined, technical oversights can wreak havoc. Among the most common are issues with swimming pools, water heating systems, solar installations, and kitchen power planning. These may sound as minor details, but in hospitality, they directly impact guest satisfaction. Swimming pools, for instance, are notoriously challenging in Uganda’s diverse landscapes. In hilly areas such as Kisoro or Kabale, improperly designed infinity pools frequently develop leaks, leading to endless repairs and high maintenance costs. Guests expecting a serene dip instead encounter closed-off areas under construction, dampening their experience.

Water systems are another critical concern. Tourists expect hot showers, especially after long treks through muddy forests or chilly evenings near high-altitude parks. However, many lodge owners underestimate the need for robust backup systems. In places such as Bwindi, a stretch of cloudy weather can leave solar-powered heaters ineffective. Without alternative sources, guests may face the unpleasant surprise of cold showers, a detail that quickly finds its way into online reviews.

Kitchens present their own set of challenges. A lodge that plans to serve gourmet meals requires heavy-duty equipment such as industrial ovens, fridges, and freezers. Yet, many investors fail to account for the immense power load these appliances demand. When the kitchen is fully operational, the entire electrical system may collapse, disrupting service and tarnishing the lodge’s reputation. “These are not glamorous issues, but they make or break your business,” Kogo-Malinga warns. “Too often, investors cut costs by skipping technical expertise during design. Fixing these problems later is far more expensive and damaging to your brand.”

The invisible spaces

While guest rooms, lounges, and dining areas are designed to impress, the behind-the-scenes spaces that keep a lodge running smoothly are often neglected. This oversight leads to daily operational frustrations that inevitably spill over into the guest experience. Staff quarters, for instance, are frequently placed too close to guest areas, leading to noise complaints as workers move about during early morning or late-night shifts. Conversely, positioning staff accommodation too far away can cause service delays, with guests waiting uncomfortably for meals or housekeeping. The balance must be carefully planned.

Without dedicated storage for tools, cleaning supplies, and broken furniture, these items often end up scattered in guest pathways or hidden awkwardly behind curtains. This creates a sense of disorganisation and lowers the perceived value of the property. Even parking, a seemingly minor detail, can make a significant difference. Guests paying top dollar for a luxury room do not want to open their curtains to a view of parked cars. Parking areas must be strategically located, accessible yet discreet, to preserve the natural beauty and tranquillity that visitors seek.

Why getting it right matters

Poorly designed properties risk falling behind as bad reviews spread rapidly on platforms such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com. Conversely, a lodge built on strong architectural and operational foundations will hold its value for decades. It will attract repeat guests, command higher room rates, and build a loyal customer base. This not only benefits the individual investor but also strengthens Uganda’s overall tourism brand.