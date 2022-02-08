DIY- Water candles

Growing up, candles were synonymous to lack and poverty. However, today, we can beautify these alternatives of energy to change our ambience. Past the sweet smelling candles, we can take it a notch a higher to make water candles. Yes, water, not wax candles.

Requirements

● Glass candle holder

● Water

● Coloured beads

● Candle

● A plastic container

● A match stick

● Cooking oil

● Pair of scissors

● Knife/razor blade

Procedure

Pour the coloured beads in the glass candle holder and add the water until it is three quarters full. Thereafter, get the candle and with a knife, scrape all the wax off. That will reveal a wick. Soak the wick in cooking oil for a few minutes.

Then, get a plastic container, preferably a disposable one as these are not hard thus easy to cut. With a pair of scissors, cut a circular piece out of it. This will act as a wick holder.

To prepare the wick holder, cut a hole in the middle of the circular piece. Ensure that the hole is not big but small enough to hold the wick without sliding. Pass the wick through the plastic.