Do it yourself: A mini herb garden
What you need to know:
- Plant your herbs, leaving growing room between each one, and remember to label them.
A mini herbal garden is a nutritious and rewarding option for every home. The garden is easy to maintain and provides access to fresh and aromatic herbs for culinary and medicinal purposes.
If you do not have enough space, try building a raised bed for your herb garden. The walled edges can be built from old planks of wood or repurpose old pallets and cut the planks down to size for your raised herb bed.
If you are not into the rustic look, you can buy short fence-like edging strips from home and garden stores, fit them into place and fill the middle with soil to create your raised bed.
Plant your herbs, leaving growing room between each one, and remember to label them.
What you need to use
● Small wooden crates or pots.
●Potting soil.
●Herb plants like basil, mint, rosemary.
●Watering can or spray bottle.
Procedure
● Choose a sunny spot in your outdoor area.
● If you have children or pets who might damage your garden, then select a corner, which is tucked away to ensure the herbs are protected.
● You will also want to choose a corner which is not near a path or area that frequently gets foot traffic.
●Fill the wooden crates or pots with the potting soil, leaving some space at the top
●Plant the herbs in the soil, while leaving spaces in between them
●Water the plants gently using the watering can or spray bottle
●Place the crates or pots in the sunny spot you chose earlier
●Make sure to water the herbs regularly and trim them as they grow too encourage healthy growth.