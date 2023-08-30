Do it yourself: A mini herb garden

A mini herbal garden is a nutritious and rewarding option for every home. The garden is easy to maintain and provides access to fresh and aromatic herbs for culinary and medicinal purposes.

If you do not have enough space, try building a raised bed for your herb garden. The walled edges can be built from old planks of wood or repurpose old pallets and cut the planks down to size for your raised herb bed.

If you are not into the rustic look, you can buy short fence-like edging strips from home and garden stores, fit them into place and fill the middle with soil to create your raised bed.

Plant your herbs, leaving growing room between each one, and remember to label them.

What you need to use

● Small wooden crates or pots.

●Potting soil.

●Herb plants like basil, mint, rosemary.

●Watering can or spray bottle.