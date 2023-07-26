Do it yourself: A tree cup stand

Procedure

●Cut the thickest wooden dowel 18 inches long this will act as the trunk of the mug tree. Then use 5/8- inch dowel to make branches of eight inches for hanging the cups. (These should be three sticks.)

●Using a sandpaper, sand every piece to remove splinters.

●Drill the holes through the trunk that the 5/8 inch dowel will slide through.

●Using a ruler and a pencil, mark the first hole at least one inch from either end. Mark the second one five inches from the first one and then the third hole also five inches from the second.

Note that the top and bottom branches should run parallel while the middle one should be perpendicular. In order to prevent the cups from sliding off, create a hook on each side of the branches by attaching a small piece 1/4 inch dowel.

●Take the end of the trunk that is without a hole, hammer two nails into the trunk.

●Mix the concrete in a small plastic container , which will act as a substantial base for the tree.

●Push the trunk into the centre of the concrete-filled bucket. Do not move it for at least 48hours. Once the concrete is set, cut off the plastic mold, sand the concrete base for a better finish.

●Then, slide the 5/8-inch dowels through each of the three holes adding glue to make them stick.