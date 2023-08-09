Do it yourself: Give your couch an armrest table

You can make the sleeve to fit your favourite seat.

What you will need

● Measuring tape

● Wood

● Sand paper

● Wood primer

● Paint of your choice

● Paint brush

● Drill

● Screw drivers

● Wood screws

Procedure

● Measure the width of the armrest of your couch using a measuring tape.

● Get three pieces of wood cut in squares (dependent on the measurements that were taken on your couch) you can ask the shop where you buy these pieces of wood to cut them for you to save you time and effort.

● Sand the edges down prior painting.

● Prime the wood with the wood primer paint and let it dry overnight.

● Paint one to two layers of your coloured paint and let it dry overnight again.

● Mark where the screws will g. on the top piece of wood, place two screws per side, placed three centimeters from the edge and one centimeter in from the edge. (This measurement is determined by measuring half of the width of the wood of the down pieces.)

● Measure the side pieces three centimeters from the edge and half of the width of the wood.

● Drill pilot holes in the pieces of wood where you measured.

● Screw the screw through the top wood piece into the side wood pieces

● Paint over the top of the screws. (If you wish.)

● Place over the armrest of the couch and enjoy the convinience of having your book or gadgets right there next you.

