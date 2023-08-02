Do it yourself: Pencil holders from plastic bottles

By  ANITA MUYAMA

This plastic bottle pencil case is stain-resistant, lightweight and easy to make. Instead of throwing away the water bottles, take trash and turn it into treasure. It is more than just a pencil holder, it can be used to hold flowers as a vase or small potted plants. Displayed in the bathroom it can be used to hold toothbrushes and toothpaste. 

What you need
● Four plastic bottles or more
● Cardboard
● Glue 
● Cloth (any colours, one or two)
● Cutter 

Procedure. 
● Start by removing the labels on the bottles and cutting off  about one- third  the top of the bottle .  
● Cut a piece of cloth (any colour of your choice) long enough to wrap the remaining part of the bottle.
● Wrap the piece of cloth around the bottle and glue it into place, then tuck in the remaining part of it inside and also glue it into place.
● Repeat the same process for other three bottle. Either using a different cloth colour or  the same, depending on what you like.
● Place these onto a piece of cardboard and trace around them.
● Cut this cardboard piece out, having one piece flat and one end curved then, wrap the longer piece of cardboard in cloth and glue it into place.
● Now, glue the wrapped bottles and place them on the flat end of the board with the curved end open on the other end.
Now enjoy your multipourpose container.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports