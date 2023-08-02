Do it yourself: Pencil holders from plastic bottles

This plastic bottle pencil case is stain-resistant, lightweight and easy to make. Instead of throwing away the water bottles, take trash and turn it into treasure. It is more than just a pencil holder, it can be used to hold flowers as a vase or small potted plants. Displayed in the bathroom it can be used to hold toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Procedure.

● Start by removing the labels on the bottles and cutting off about one- third the top of the bottle .

● Cut a piece of cloth (any colour of your choice) long enough to wrap the remaining part of the bottle.

● Wrap the piece of cloth around the bottle and glue it into place, then tuck in the remaining part of it inside and also glue it into place.

● Repeat the same process for other three bottle. Either using a different cloth colour or the same, depending on what you like.

● Place these onto a piece of cardboard and trace around them.

● Cut this cardboard piece out, having one piece flat and one end curved then, wrap the longer piece of cardboard in cloth and glue it into place.

● Now, glue the wrapped bottles and place them on the flat end of the board with the curved end open on the other end.

Now enjoy your multipourpose container.