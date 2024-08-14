Do more with a sandwich maker

Every time I see our worn out sandwich maker on the kitchen shelf at home, I am taken back in time. That sandwich maker took us through some long holidays back in high school. Third term holiday was always the longest holiday and meant spending long days at home hungry for the most part.

Once we had breakfast, there was never really anything to snack on until lunch and then dinner which we usually had at around 8pm. Bread was always available though, but we all know how boring plain bread can be. Then one day Mum showed up with the sandwich maker, the sandwich maker turned plain bread into delicacy, toasted on the top, soft and moist in the inside.

From then on, anytime time one of us was hungry, we would simply spread Blue Band on two slices of bread, put them together, place them into the sandwich maker for five minutes and viola. Over time we became creative, we did not have any fancy sandwich fillings, but we improvised, we started to add tomatoes, if we had sausages we would make a sausage sandwiches with mayonnaise. There is time our wealthy cousins and introduced us to their version of cheese sandwich, where they would grate cheese, tomatoes, and some seasoning such as oregano as filling.

So what is a sandwich maker?

Sandwich maker, also commonly known as a sandwich presser, is a small kitchen appliance designed to heat and grill sandwiches. It consists of two hinged, heated plates that press and cook the sandwich from both sides simultaneously, ensuring even toasting and melting of the ingredients inside. Sandwich makers can come in various forms, including traditional two-slice models, Panini presses, and multi-function units with interchangeable plates for additional cooking options like waffles or grilling.

Types of Sandwich Makers

Traditional Two-Slice Sandwich Makers

These are the classic sandwich makers with two square or triangular slots for making simple sandwiches. They are perfect for quick, no-fuss sandwiches like grilled cheese. The sandwich maker comes with flat or triangular plates, which press the sandwich together, sealing the fillings inside while toasting the bread exterior, creating triangular sandwiches.

Panini Presses

Panini presses are designed to grill sandwiches, to be more specific, to press sandwiches known Paninis. (Sandwiches made from Italian Bread) They have ridged plates, at the top and bottom, which create a characteristic of grill marks on the bread. Unlike traditional sandwich makers, Panini presses are versatile, you can use them to grill vegetables, meats and other simple ingredients. They make thicker sandwiches and usually have adjustable temperature controls. Panini makers are generally a bit bigger and heavier than regular sandwich makers.

Multi-Function Sandwich Makers

Like the name stipulates, these are multi-function sandwich makers, they come with interchangeable plates for making sandwiches and grilling.

Benefits

You can have a sandwich on the go

You can use a sandwich maker to make a quick easy meal. If you have a busy schedule, and you do have time to cook, you can stuff your bread with some cheese and some filling and then put into the sandwich maker for about five minutes, most of them are automatic it will simply switch itself off. It is a simple but filling option for breakfast or lunch. If you cannot seem to get your children to eat their bread over breakfast, make them simple sandwiches with either Blue Band or Butter, they enjoy them. You can make the sandwich moist or super crunchy depending on how long you live in the sandwich maker.

Versatile

Most sandwich makers on the market now have been designed to do just more than sandwiches. They can be used to grill meats, vegetables, and even make waffles. I checked out the ones in supermarkets around town and I noticed that most come with seven to nine extra plates each for a different use.

Child safe

They are child safe, a child above seven years, can make a sandwich on their own, make sure there is bread and some filling. This way you will not have to do it for them every time they ask.

Affordable

You can get a sandwich maker for a prices as low as Shs120, 000 going upward. The price can go as high as Shs300,000. Prices will vary depending on the type, its versatility, the brand and where you will buy it, prices are in supermarkets are slightly higher than those down town.