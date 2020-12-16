Does your concrete get damaged prematurely?

Like everything, floor too ages and gets worn out. It is natural. However, there are times when it happens faster than it is anticipated.

Most homes today have quickly replaced concrete floors with things such as wood and tiles. You may easily forget the last time you were in a room with a concrete floor.

Concrete floors are still revered by many, they love the options having such a floor presents. However, besides all the good things one can say about concrete floors, they have their shortcomings.

For instance, some easily get damaged.

Joan Namirembe, a construction engineer, says that there several reasons why floors easily get ruined. At times, she notes, concrete could have aged like all things, that it will eventually fall apart or on other occasions, it may be due to some circumstances.

Here are some of the common causes.

Poor material

Namirembe says, when you have used substandard material to make your concrete, you may end up getting such a problem after a very short period of time.

“Make sure that you hire an expert to make the right measurements so that you get to know how much is required and what type of material. Wetland areas for instance take more material than other places,” she says.

Bad concrete work

Namirembe says that if you have not hired a genuine mason you may end up having bad concrete work, this is one of the main reasons why concrete becomes damaged prematurely.

“There are a lot of factors that get involved in mixing concrete and some builders do not follow them and that’s where the problem rises. If too much water is used while mixing expect excess cracks shortly after it dries,” she says.

She adds cold temperatures can have a negative impact on concrete pouring as well. While there are ways to lay concrete in cooler weather conditions, they require special considerations and an extra skillful hand.

“Inappropriate preparation can lead to concrete falling and if the ground is not levelled well while preparing, the problems will also arise sooner than later,” she says

She adds that whenever you’re hiring someone to work on your floor, make sure they are experienced otherwise you will need to rehire someone to fix it.

Overloading

Namirembe says that over loading can also damage floors quickly.

It’s advisable to mind about the floor whenever you are off loading or loading things on it.

She says some weights could be considered too heavy for certainfloors. If properly built, concrete floors can handle a lot of weight, with factors such as estimated load and floor size put into consideration during planning.

“If too heavy a load is placed on a concrete floor like parking heavy trucks, the floor can get damaged. Make sure you plan for it before so that you do not end up in double work,” she says

She adds that if you’re going to use your floor for offloading make sure that you inform the builder at the beginning so that you take care of it while mixing and pouring the concrete.