Does your home really need a revamp?

As the festive season approaches, many homeowners find themselves preoccupied with various ways to refresh their homes, even when everything is still perfectly functional. Ronald Atwine, a civil engineer and managing director of SandBolt Limited, highlights a significant issue; many homeowners overlook the true state of their homes.

If the roof is intact, the house maintains a comfortable temperature throughout the seasons, there are no structural or electrical issues and normal wear and tear is manageable, then perhaps a renovation isn’t as necessary as we often think.

Atwine attributes this growing trend of dissatisfaction among homeowners living in properties that are, by all accounts, functioning well to the proliferation of television shows that focus on renovation and transformation. Programmes such as Love It or List It present a familiar narrative: family members are torn between the decision to stay in their current home or seek a new one. Typically, one member, often the family’s financial planner, advocates for staying put, defending the value of their life within the home even if it feels a bit outdated or cramped. However, this character is often portrayed as needing to be "fixed," while the home itself is positioned as the primary problem that must be resolved.

What these shows seldom reveal is the staggering cost associated with renovations. Many episodes showcase extensive remodels that can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars. Atwine suggests that such substantial funds could be more wisely invested in finding a home that better suits the family’s needs from the outset.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with wanting to refresh a living space, Atwine points out that our desire to renovate often stems from external pressures. The advertising industry plays a significant role in shaping our perceptions of what a home should be.

Paint commercials propose that a fresh coat can cure everything from depression to marital troubles, while hardware store ads imply that building a deck will magically strengthen familial bonds. Social media platforms such as Pinterest further amplify these messages, presenting idealised versions of home life that are often unattainable and, at times, unrealistic.

This incessant push for remodelling can be viewed as a societal response to expectations and effort to make ourselves and our homes more acceptable to others.

“Much as the beauty industry, the home-improvement sector capitalises on our insecurities, feeding the fear that our living spaces are inadequate or unattractive. However, the reality is that when friends and family visit, they come to see us and share in our lives, not to critique the latest trends in home décor or to admire our newest appliances,” says Atwine.

Instead of seeing a house merely as an object to be consumed and constantly improved, we should consider it a space to be lived in a backdrop for our lives, relationships, and memories. Homes are not simply commodities; they carry the personality, history, and essence of those who inhabit them. Perhaps we should embrace the character of our older homes or appreciate the unique quirks of our newer ones instead of feeling compelled to transform them to meet societal standards. Rather than striving for perfection, we could focus on creating a space that genuinely reflects who we are, nurturing connections with family and friends within those walls.

In this reimagined perspective, our homes become sanctuaries that foster comfort and joy. They should not be viewed as canvases for endless improvement but rather as places where we can cultivate our identities and relationships. Instead of chasing after the latest design trends or feeling inadequate compared to the perfectly curated images we see online, we can take a step back and recognise that true beauty lies in the authenticity of our lives.

It is crucial to remember that our homes should provide solace and warmth. They are meant to be spaces where we can unwind, reflect, and connect with loved ones. We can find contentment by embracing the imperfections and quirks that make our homes uniquely ours.

Let us not forget the stories our homes tell each scratch, stain, and worn-out corner holds a memory, a moment in time that shapes our lives. In celebrating these elements, we honour the journey we have taken, the laughter we have shared, and the challenges we’ve overcome. Our homes, in their authenticity, serve as a testament to who we are and what we value.