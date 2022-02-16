Dogs: A solution to your domestic security challenges

Security detail is a crucial part of one’s housing. Some people choose video surveillance, others employ security guards while others rely on well-trained dogs to keep their homes safe. Hope Natukunda, chose the latter because apart from being passionate about dogs she believes they are safer and more reliable.

As a child, most of her time was well spent in company of animals. With time she grew fond of them and acquired the needed skills for raising pets. Natukunda now owns five dogs some of which are pets and others are security dogs.

Breeds

According to the dog lover, German shepherds are ideal for security purposes while the Maltese make great pets especially for children.

“The Maltese do not grow big, they eat little, are clean and are child-friendly. The Huskies are loyal and respectful breeds whereas Malinois, Rottweiler and Pitbull breeds are the best guard dogs.”

The latter breeds she emphasizes are alert, tough and have a good temperament.

“They are also fierce and always ready to defend me from intruders as they also intimidate strangers from my properties,” she adds.

Maintenance

Natukunda reveals dogs to be a great but costly investment. Regular maintenance cost includes dog food, feeding bowls for food and water, comfortable dog bed or kennel and any medications, vitamins, or supplements your vet recommends.

Additionally, within a month, you will need to buy dog shampoo, a small collar, and leash, peeing pads (optional for training), nail clippers and hair combing brush.

To keep the dogs engaged, buy a few chew toys that are puppy-safe. “Different breeds have different pricing which is distinguished in their blood types, sizes, breeds and DNA. Pure breeds are a good pick and these range from Shs350,000 up to Shs7,000,000,” she says.

Natukunda says sometimes there is need for hiring a dog trainer to train the animals for their purposes.

“Since I could not afford the added costs of a coach for my dogs, I opted to tame them myself. From about three months, I trained them how to respond to my demands and be more receptive which they have grown into, ” she shares.

Feeding

Food expenses vary, though. Your dog’s size and activity levels dictate the amount of food consumed. Of course, the quality of the food also affects the price. When you go for highly processed commercial dog food, you could end up paying more down the road in veterinary bills.

“Not only can you see the signs of improved health” with a more natural dog food, but you will also save money in the long run due to fewer and lower veterinary bills. The healthier your pet is, the less likely they will be to have fleas, skin problems, allergies and many other common disease problems,” suggests petful.com.

All of this might make you wonder if you are better off cooking fresh dog food from scratch. When you do, you might spend about Shs10,000 a day for a small dog or about Shs30,000 for a big dog. Every animal is unique, and this high-quality dog food’s ingredients and pricing reflect your pet’s distinctive needs. Natukunda improvises foods such as chicken heads and feet, dried meat, milk, raw or boiled eggs and dog porridge for her dogs.

Health

As your dog ages, the health issues crop up. You must have a reasonable budget to take proper care of medical requirements including medicines, diagnostics, operations, and hospitalisations.

A typical visit to a vet costs between Shs 500,000 and Shs700,000. Medicines and hospitalisation may cost even more.

To keep these costs down, the dog owner urges dog lovers to be vigilant in regard to their health.

“Cleanliness is key as this prevents the dogs from frequent illnesses. This should be put together with regular visits to veterinary professionals after every six months for a checkup,” she advises.

Natukunda suggests that dog owners should consider deworming and faithfully follow the vaccination schedule.

Types of security dogs

Dogs are specifically trained to carry out different tasks. In contrast, protection dogs do not undergo specialized training to teach them how to act as security animals. There are three major levels of training that a guard dog can be taught.

Alarm dogs

Alarm dogs are typically large animals that have a loud, deep bark. These dogs are trained to bark when somebody approaches but not to attack. They are great for warding off unwanted visitors, such as burglars.

Sentry dogs

Sentry dogs are what we typically think of when we think of guard dogs. These dogs are used to guard property, such as shipyards or warehouses. They are trained to attack anyone that approaches, making them more aggressive than a simple alarm dog.

Attack dog

Attack dogs are the most ferocious type of guard dog. These types of dogs are typically only used by military personnel or police K-9 units. They are not for use as pets and are trained to attack or kill on command.