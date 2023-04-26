Dos and don’ts for small apartment designs

Living in a small apartment can be a challenge when it comes to decorating and creating a functional living space. However, with a few interior design tips, you can make the most of your space and turn your small apartment into a cozy and inviting home. Here are some do’s and don’ts to help you get started.

Go light on colours

According to interior designer, Aggrey Agbara, one of the easiest and most effective ways to make a small space feel larger is to use light colours on your walls and furniture.

He notes that light colours such as white, beige and pastels are more likely to create the illusion of more space, making your apartment feel brighter and more open.

“While dark colours can be stylish and sophisticated, they can also make a small apartment feel cramped and claustrophobic. Stick to lighter colours to create the illusion of more space and make your apartment feel more inviting,” Agbara recommends.

Limit furniture

While it can be tempting to fill your apartment with furniture, this can quickly make your space feel cluttered and overwhelming.

Choose smaller-scale furniture and limit the number of pieces you have in your apartment to avoid overcrowding.

The furniture, according to Agbara, should not seem like it is fighting for space. For a small living room, Agbara says a two-seater L-shaped couch would work best, instead of a three-seater.

You can complement the two-seater with a small coffee table in the centre. Then, in your bedroom, choose a bed that will not eat up all the space.

“That enormous 6X6 bed with a beautiful big head board, you have wanted to buy for a while, can wait until you get a bigger space. You want everything to blend, one piece of furniture should scream I am the boss of this place, everything should talk to each other, instead of one thing, being the centre conversation,” Agbara notes.

Invest in multifunctional furniture

One way to reduce the amount of furnishing in a small apartment, is by choosing furniture that is both functional and space-saving.

Invest in furniture that can serve multiple purposes, such as a sofa bed or a storage ottoman, to maximise your space without sacrificing comfort or style.

Utilise vertical space

Living in a small apartment means that you are always short on floor space. But you can overcome this challenge by making use of your walls by installing shelving units and tall bookcases. This will allow you to store items without taking up too much valuable floor space, helping you to create a more organised and clutter-free living environment.

Be creative with storage

In a small apartment, storage is key to keeping your space organised and tidy. Invest in furniture with built-in storage, such as a storage bed or a coffee table with hidden compartments, to make the most of your space.

Hang mirrors

Mirrors are a great way to create the illusion of more space in a small apartment. Hang mirrors strategically in your apartment to reflect light and make the space feel brighter and more open.

“Mirrors reflect space and giving the illusion that there is continuity of space, that is why mirrors are put in lifts, they make the lift feel bigger than it actually is, making it more comfortable for claustrophobic people” Agbara explains.

Lighting

Good lighting is essential in any living space, but it is especially important in a small apartment. Use a mix of overhead lighting and lamps to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Use curtains strategically

Hanging curtains high and wide can make a small window appear larger, creating the illusion of a more spacious room. You can also use single sheer curtains to let in natural light and make the space feel brighter.

Living in a small apartment does not therefore, mean you have to sacrifice style or functionality. By following these guideline, you can make the most of your space and create a comfortable and inviting living environment that you will love coming home to.

Let natural light in